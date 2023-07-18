US and China aim to revive climate talks as planet reels under extreme weather





[1/6]U.S. President’s special envoy for climate John Kerry and senior Chinese diplomat Wang Yi attend a meeting at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China July 18, 2023. REUTERS/Florence Lo/Pool

US climate envoy John Kerry to visit China July 16-19Chinese Xie says climate diplomacy could improve bilateral relationsGeopolitical tensions could undermine progress

BEIJING, July 17 (Reuters) – U.S. climate envoy John Kerry said it was “imperative that China and the United States make real progress” in the four months before talks begin on UN-sponsored weather in Dubai, as extreme heat waves and rain hit large parts of the globe.

As Kerry met his counterpart Xie Zhenhua in the Chinese capital Beijing on Monday in a bid to rebuild trust between the world’s two biggest emitters of greenhouse gases, severe heat warnings had been declared in Italy, Greece and the States. -United.

Floods have already killed 40 people in South Korea and at least five in the northeastern United States, with unusually heavy rains in India also forcing the evacuation of hundreds in the capital New Delhi.

China has also experienced months of record heat and extreme weather, with readings at a weather station in far northwest Xinjiang on Sunday reaching a record high of 52.2 degrees Celsius (126 degrees Fahrenheit).

“Intense floods and storms are happening more frequently than ever before… Fires devour millions of acres of forest each year,” Kerry said as delegates gathered in a conference room overlooking the Precinct. banned from Beijing on Monday morning.

“It’s toxic to both Chinese and Americans and people in every country on the planet.”

Kerry urged China to partner with the United States to reduce methane emissions and reduce the climate impact of coal-fired power, with the two sides aiming to restore relations after talks stalled last year.

“Over the next three days, we hope we can begin to take big steps that will send a signal to the world that China and the United States are serious about addressing a risk, a threat, a challenge common to all of humanity created by humans themselves,” Kerry said.

This week’s meetings, which will continue until Wednesday, will not have an official timetable, but are expected to focus on reducing methane and other non-CO2 emissions, as well as preparing for negotiations. on the climate of the COP28 from November.

China’s dependence on coal should also be on the agenda. Kerry hailed the “incredible work” China has done in building renewable energy capacity, but said it has been undermined by the construction of new coal-fired power plants.

China has pledged to start reducing its coal consumption, but not before 2026, and new approvals for coal-fired power projects have accelerated since last year.

“MUTUAL TRUST”

Kerry’s third visit to China as US climate envoy marks the formal resumption of high-level climate diplomacy between the two countries. The former secretary of state is the third US official to visit Beijing in recent weeks as China and the United States aim to stabilize their broader bilateral relationship.

Chinese Xie said on Monday that the two climate envoys could play a role in improving the strained relations between the two countries.

The two met on Sunday night for a one-on-one dinner. Kerry congratulated Xie on being back at work after overcoming illness. Both called each other friends.

“Yesterday after we met, I did a little calculation,” Xie said. “I’ve counted that since we’ve both been named special envoys, we’ve met 53 times.”

But despite cordial relations between the two veteran envoys, underlying tensions between the two sides could still hamper progress this week.

The talks were suspended last year following a visit by US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi to Taiwan, a democratically-ruled island claimed by China.

Beijing has also accused the United States of unfairly criticizing China’s climate record while failing to meet its own commitments, particularly regarding funding for climate action in poorer countries.

China has also bristled at calls from the United States to do more to reduce greenhouse gases, saying it is a developing country whose historic emissions remain significantly lower than those of the United States. United.

A senior State Department official said efforts to force developing countries to bear more of the burden of reducing emissions would be a “point of contention” with China, which says it is inconsistent with the Paris agreement.

“I think Kerry and Mr. Xie have a very strong partnership, they have mutual trust,” said Zhang Haibin, associate dean at Peking University’s School of International Studies.

“But you know, looking ahead… There’s a lot of uncertainty. American domestic politics is already in the next presidential election. American domestic politics is very complicated.”

Reporting by Valerie Volcovici, Andrew Hayley and the Beijing Newsroom; Written by David Stanway; Editing by Sonali Paul and Jacqueline Wong

Valerie Volcovici covers US environment and energy policy from Washington, DC. She focuses on climate and environmental regulations in federal agencies and in Congress. It also covers the impact of these regulatory changes across the United States. Other areas covered include plastic pollution and international climate negotiations.

