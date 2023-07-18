Russian fighter jet flies close to US warplane over Syria





In recent weeks, Russian warplanes have repeatedly harassed US unmanned MQ-9 drones, but the latest incident has raised alarm bells as it put American lives at risk.

The officials, who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss details of a military operation, did not say how close the Russian plane had come to the US fighter jet. The MC-12, which is a twin-engine turboprop aircraft commonly used by special operations forces, was conducting surveillance in support of operations against Islamic State groups in Syria, the officials said.

On several occasions over the past two weeks, Russian warplanes have come dangerously close to the MQ-9 Reapers, setting off flares and forcing the drones into evasive maneuvers. US and Russian military officers frequently communicate on a deconfliction phone line during the meetings, protesting the actions of the other parties.

The United States is considering a number of military options to deal with growing Russian aggression in the skies over Syria, which has complicated efforts to strike an early Islamic State leader of the month, according to a senior defense official. The United States was eventually able to launch a strike and kill the militant.

The official, who also spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss military operations, declined to detail options being considered but said the US would not cede any territory and would continue to fly in the west of the country. as part of anti-Islamic State missions. .

Russian military activity, which has increased in frequency and aggression since March, stems from growing cooperation and coordination between Moscow, Tehran and the Syrian government in an attempt to pressure the United States to they leave Syria.

There are about 900 US forces in the country, with more moving in and out to carry out missions targeting Islamic State group militants.

