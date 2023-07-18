



Government plans to tackle the climate crisis have been criticized as very weak, with experts saying they are not doing enough to protect lives and livelihoods.

Responding to documents leaked to The Guardian, one person stressed that Britain was not adequately protected from the extreme heat. The 2022 heat wave, which exceeded 40 degrees for the first time, led to more than 3,000 premature deaths, forest fires, bent railroad tracks and farmers suffering from drought. Southern Europe is suffering from extreme heat waves.

Another expert said there is a big gap in nature restoration measures, which are key to adapting to climate change.

The National Adaptation Program is due to be announced on Tuesday by the Ministry of Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (Defra), which by law requires a plan to be drawn up every five years. In March, the government’s official advisor, the Climate Change Commission, said the announcement would be a make-or-break moment.

Ministers have been criticized for years for failing to adequately plan for the effects of global warming. The CCC said in March that the UK was remarkably unprepared and had a lost decade in action on adaptation. Heatwaves, droughts, floods and storms will intensify over the next few years until carbon emissions reach net zero, he said.

Bob Ward, policy director at the Grantham Institute for Climate Change and Environment, said the new plan falls far short of being a strategy to protect lives and livelihoods from more frequent and intense floods, droughts and heatwaves. Faculty of Economics.

In the introduction to the plan, Environment Minister Thrse Coffey wrote:

However, Ward said: It describes actions that lack the urgency and scale needed to make households and businesses resilient despite his insistence on phased change.

For example, sections dealing with the increased risk of heat waves are very weak. It promises a lot of new research into how homes and workplaces overheat when this should have already been done. We need a national heat hazard strategy and emergency retrofit program to prevent existing buildings from overheating and compromising health and productivity.

A source with detailed knowledge of the plan said: This is another weak initiative coming from a government that doesn’t prioritize climate change or the environment. The source said a restatement of existing measures was used to bolster the plan.

The plan cites building regulations that went into effect in June 2022 to ensure that occupants of new residential buildings are not exposed to extreme heat, although they do not cover existing buildings.

Also announced for 2020 are the new $5.2 billion investment in flood and coastal defense, the Defras Plan for Water, the Regional Nature Recovery Strategy and the Environmental Land Management Plan.

The plan says the government will triple overseas climate adaptation funding from 500 million in 2019 to 1.5 billion in 2025 to help vulnerable countries and reduce the likelihood of new dangers looming over the UK. The funding will come from the government’s $11.6 billion global climate finance commitment, the plan says. However, Foreign Office documents recently leaked to The Guardian have shown that fulfilling this oath is nearly impossible.

Richard Benwell, Head of Wildlife and Countryside Link, a coalition of 76 green groups in the UK, said: Unfortunately, there is still a significant gap between the measures listed in the plan and what is required for natural recovery. The gap has widened as the pressures of climate change mount on species and habitats.

Secretary Benwell said when the leveling and regeneration bill is debated in the Senate this week, it can begin to bridge the adaptation gap by providing a much stronger legal foundation needed for regional recovery strategies to be effective. If you’re serious about adapting.

Some of the new measures presented in the adaptation plan have been welcomed. Perhaps most important, Ward said, is the commitment to create a new cross-departmental Climate Resilience Council to drive further government action. The task of making the UK more resilient to climate change is too important to leave to Defra.

Defra has been reached for comment.

