US soldier detained in North Korea after crossing border without permission, officials say





A US soldier entered North Korea “voluntarily and without permission” and is believed to be detained by the country’s forces, US and international officials said on Tuesday. The United Nations Command, which operates the Joint Security Area (JSA) in the demilitarized zone between North and South Korea, initially confirmed that an unidentified US national had crossed the border.

US officials told CBS News that the soldier in question was Private 2nd Class Travis King, who was being escorted to the United States from South Korea for disciplinary reasons. After passing through airport security to leave, he somehow returned and managed to join a group of border tourists before crossing into North Korea, officials said.

“A US national on a JSA orientation tour crossed the military demarcation line into the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (DPRK) without permission,” the UN command said in its earlier statement, using the official name of North Korea. “We believe that he is currently detained in the DPRK and is working with our KPA [North Korean army] counterparts to resolve this incident. »

Local media said the man, who was visiting the military demarcation line in Panmunjom with a group of civilian tourists, crossed the border at 3:27 p.m. local time (02:27 a.m. Eastern).

A 2017 file photo shows a South Korean soldier standing guard outside North Korea’s Panmon Hall (back C) on the military demarcation line separating North and South Korea, in Panmunjom, in the Common Security Area (JSA) of the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ). ED JONES/AFP/Getty

A person who said he witnessed the event and was part of the same tour group told CBS News that he had just visited one of the buildings at the site when “this man is giving a loud ‘ha ha ha’ and runs just between a few buildings.”

The witness said military personnel reacted within seconds to the man’s actions, but at first there was confusion.

“I thought it was a bad joke at first but when he didn’t come back I realized it wasn’t a joke and then everyone reacted and things got crazy.”

The witness said there were no North Korean soldiers visible where the man ran, and they were told there had been none since the coronavirus pandemic, when the Nord has attempted to completely seal off its borders from the outside world.

They said that after the man ran across the border, the tour group was taken back to the Freedom House for everyone to make statements and then taken to their bus.

“I’m telling you this because it actually hit me pretty hard,” the witness said. “It was on the way back on the bus, and we got to one of the checkpoints… Someone said there were 43 of us going in and 42 coming back.”

DMZ weapons and equipment: South Korea’s last defense 25 photos

The demilitarized zone that separates North and South Korea is one of the most heavily militarized borders in the world. The two Koreas technically remain at war, as fighting in the Korean War ended in 1953 with an armistice agreement, not a comprehensive peace treaty. Since then, the United States has maintained a large military presence in South Korea.

Tension between Kim Jong Un’s isolated North Korean regime and the United States, as well as America’s key Asian allies, South Korea and Japan, has skyrocketed over the past decade. After a diplomatic false start under former President Donald Trump, the North has carried out a constant litany of missile and rocket tests – most of which are condemned by the West as violations of United Nations Security Council resolutions .

US officials have made clear they expect North Korea to conduct another nuclear weapon test at any time, which would be a significant escalation of what the West sees as Kim’s provocations. .

North Korea fires two short-range ballistic missiles, White House announces new sanctions 04:37

North Korea, on the other hand, regularly warns the United States against holding joint military exercises with South Korea, which it says are rehearsals for an invasion.

US nuclear submarine visits South Korea

Tuesday’s border incident came as the US military confirmed the arrival at a South Korean port of the USS Kentucky nuclear submarine. The visit was the first by a US nuclear submarine to South Korea in four decades, and although it was announced in advance, North Korea was likely to claim it as another US provocation.

South Korean Defense Minister Lee Jong-Sup said the submarine’s visit underscored Washington’s commitment to “extensive deterrence” of the threat posed by North Korea.

The US Navy’s Ohio-class nuclear-armed ballistic missile submarine USS Kentucky, seen here in a file photo, can carry up to 24 Trident II D-5 ballistic missiles, each with multiple targeting warheads independent. PO1 Amanda Grey/US Navy

The nuclear submarine installed in the port of Busan “shows the overwhelming capability and posture of the allies against North Korea,” Lee said.

About a week ago, Kim Jong Un’s powerful sister and top adviser, Kim Yo Jong, warned the United States that any perceived strengthening of the American commitment to defending South Korea would cause the North to “s’ further away from the negotiating table”.

She said North Korea was ready “to resolutely counter any act of violation of its sovereignty and territorial integrity”, and warned the United States to “cease its senseless act of provoking (the North) even by putting jeopardize his safety”.

CBS News’ Emmet Lyons and Tucker Reals contributed to this report.

More Haley Ott

Haley Ott is an international reporter for CBS News based in London.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cbsnews.com/news/north-korea-us-national-american-crosses-border-demilitarized-zone-dmz-tour/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos