US nuclear-capable submarine makes first stop in South Korea in four decades





Seoul, South Korea CNN —

For the first time in decades, a nuclear-capable US Navy ballistic missile submarine has stopped in South Korea, just days after North Korea tested what it said was a ballistic missile solid fuel intercontinental.

The presence of the Ohio-class ballistic missile submarine in the South Korean port city of Busan was announced by the country’s Defense Ministry on Tuesday afternoon.

It came as Kurt Campbell, the Indo-Pacific coordinator for the US National Security Council, was attending the inaugural meeting in Seoul of the Nuclear Consultative Group (NCG).

The NCG is a joint US-South Korean panel set up by the countries’ leaders at a summit in Washington in April.

The submarine’s arrival follows a period of heightened tensions on the peninsula, during which North Korea both tested what it said was an advanced long-range missile and threatened to shoot down US military reconnaissance aircraft engaging in what she called hostile espionage activities near her territory.

Kim Yo Jong, sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and senior official in her own right, said in a statement on Monday that the deployment of a US ballistic missile submarine to the peninsula would damage already fractured lines of communication. between the two parties.

The reality in front of the DPRK (Democratic People’s Republic of Korea) is not the dialogue repeatedly touted by the United States, Kim said. Instead, she said, the NCG was openly discussing the use of nuclear weapons against the DPRK and the entry of a US strategic nuclear submarine into Korean Peninsula waters for the first time in forty years.

The United States should be aware that its enhanced extended deterrence system and excessively extended military alliance system, a threatening entity, will only push the DPRK further away from the negotiating table it wants, the US adds. communicated.

Colloquially known as boomers, each of the Ohio-class submarines can carry a maximum of 20 Trident II ballistic missiles.

The Nuclear Threat Initiative at the James Martin Center for Nonproliferation Studies estimates that each Trident missile can carry four nuclear warheads, meaning each US ballistic missile submarine could carry about 80 nuclear warheads.

The stopover was born out of an agreement between US President Joe Biden and South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol when they met in the US capital in April. Washington’s statement included a package of measures aimed at making Pyongyang think twice before launching an attack on its southern neighbour.

Our mutual defense treaty is ironclad and that includes our commitment to expand deterrence and that includes nuclear threat, nuclear deterrence, Biden said at the time.

The creation of the NCG grew out of this Biden-Yoon meeting.

In a joint statement on Tuesday, the two allies said the NCG would strengthen the combined deterrence and response posture.

Accordingly, the collective strength of our two nations will directly contribute to maintaining peace and stability on the Korean Peninsula and throughout the Indo-Pacific region, the statement said.

This inaugural meeting of the NCG provided the United States with an opportunity to reaffirm and reinforce American commitment to providing extensive deterrence to the Republic of Korea, supported by the full range of American capabilities, including nuclear, it said. -he adds.

Analysts said after Washington’s statement that the presence of a US Navy ballistic missile submarine in a South Korean port would be purely symbolic and would in fact reduce the military value of the submarine.

Tactically, (the United States and South Korea) diminish the submarines’ strongest asset; its stealth, said Carl Schuster, former director of operations at the US Pacific Commands Joint Intelligence Center in Hawaii, in April.

Trident missiles have a range of 4,600 miles (7,400 kilometers), which means they are capable of hitting a target in North Korea from wide swathes of the Pacific, Indian or Arctic oceans.

Militarily, (these submarines) don’t need to be near Korea to hit potential targets there, Center for United States Research Fellow Blake Herzinger said in April.

Uncertainty is one of the keys to nuclear deterrence.

A US ballistic sub-missile hidden hundreds of meters below the surface of the oceans thousands of miles from North Korea would still be within striking range of Pyongyang, but would be nearly impossible for North Korea to spot.

An arrival in South Korea during a port call that must be arranged 24 to 48 hours in advance would be much more visible, giving North Korea an advantage, Schuster said.

If Kim Jong Un was looking to make a surprise strike, we gave him the location and time of the subs, Schuster said.

