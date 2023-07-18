British BESS Developer Questioning the Suitability of a 2-Hour System for Net Zero





The project contributes to the UK’s BESS pipeline which totals 71.4 GW/100.9 GWh according to the Solar Media Market ResearchsUK BatteryStorage Project Database Report, or up to 118 GW according to National Grid ESO figures cited by Nick Provost, Commercial Manager at Balance Power. . .

But Provost, in a report posted on the company’s website, questioned whether the two-hour duration of most new BESS projects is adequate to decarbonize the grid.

“The main takeaway is that the commercial business models being followed by developers today do not match, or likely do not deliver, the technical requirements needed to deliver a net zero grid,” Provost told Energy-Storage.news. .

“In most cases, if you have land for a BESS, the best internal rate of return (IRR) is to develop a two-hour system. A classic project developed today is the 50MW/100MWh system. But in reality, if you cut the power down to 25 MW to make it 4 hours, or 12.5 MW to make it 8 hours, you’re actually better at net zero. Grid upgrades allow us to connect our projects faster.”

“Our entire industry currently operates in MW and so far has been fine, but we need to switch to MWh which will provide stability of supply.”

Provost’s report estimates that the optimal solution to provide a balance between the required energy storage capacity (MWh) and enough power (MW) to provide flexibility while minimizing the cost and time to connect to the grid is eight hours long. .

Energy-Storage.news asked Provost what they think needs to change to encourage this. Considering that most projects today get most of their revenue from ancillary services that compensate for MW power, not MWh capacity (even if those services start to saturate), the .

A relatively simple change would be to change the ‘mitigating factor’ for energy storage assets in the UK capacity market to better incentivize long-term projects, he said. The derating factor is the percentage of clearing duty that an asset will actually receive under its technology. These figures represent only 95% for gas picker plants, 46% for 4-hour energy storage systems, 24% for 2-hour energy storage systems, and only about 5% for solar PV and the reliability of each technology for providing standby. is a number that aims to reflect strength.

But the key missing component overall is revenue forecasting, which determines how much an eight-hour project can earn, Provost’s report adds.

Building a project for two hours now and increasing the duration later are options to reduce power output or add energy storage, but both have significant drawbacks. Cutting power in half means an over-spec transformer, and adding capacity requires additional land.

“UK developers often secure plans based on the minimum amount of land required, as size affects planning costs and project risk,” he said. “Even if land is available, it requires a different planning process.”

If a lithium-ion BESS is no longer the most cost-effective in, for example, 10 years, completely replacing the technology with a longer term will also hurt the project’s advertising if it is part of its expected lifespan.

See Balance Power’s full report here.

