North Korea detains US citizen after crossing border without permission





A US soldier who entered North Korea without permission on Tuesday has been taken into custody by North Korean authorities, US officials say.

The service member entered North Korea on a tour of Panmunjom, or the Joint Security Area, which straddles the inter-Korean border, becoming the latest US citizen to be detained by the isolated communist country.

During the tour, the soldier broke away from the group and rushed to North Korea, according to a US official familiar with the situation who was not authorized to speak officially. Tour guides chased him but did not catch him, the official said, and he was seen being arrested by North Korean soldiers.

The soldier deliberately and without authorization crossed the Military Demarcation Line into the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea, said Col. Isaac Taylor, public affairs officer for US Forces Korea. We believe he is currently in DPRK custody and are working with our North Korean counterparts to resolve this incident.

The United States and North Korea do not have official diplomatic relations, and American interests in the country are officially represented by the Swedish Embassy.

The United Nations Command led by the United States first confirmed the border crossing on Tuesday.

The United Nations Command and the North Korean People’s Army maintain officers on duty at Panmunjom, the only point of contact on the 155-mile long demilitarized zone that separates the two Koreas.

The UN command is allowing tour groups into the Joint Security Area, which was created as part of the 1953 armistice that ended the Korean War 70 years ago next week. Tourists can visit the area from South Korea while unarmed soldiers follow close behind.

The soldier arrested on Tuesday was the first known American detained in North Korea since Bruce Byron Lowrance was detained for a month after entering the country illegally from China in 2018.

American student Otto F. Warmbier was arrested in Pyongyang in 2016, accused of trying to steal a propaganda poster from his hotel wall. Mr. Warmbier was sentenced to 15 years in prison. After being detained for 17 months in North Korea, Mr. Warmbier, then 20, was flown from Pyongyang to Ohio, his home state, in a coma in June 2017. He died a week later.

Although the inter-Korean border is strewn with landmines and guarded by layers of high barbed wire fences, people from both Koreas crossed the DMZ, as did several American soldiers stationed in the South.

In 2014, an unidentified American was arrested on a riverbank near the South’s western border with North Korea after trying to swim north. After being apprehended, he told South Korean officials he intended to travel to North Korea to meet with its leader, Kim Jong-un. Before entering North Korea from China, Mr Lowrance was also stopped by South Korean soldiers as he approached the inter-Korean border.

But defections by Panmunjom are highly unusual.

A South Korean soldier assigned to the Joint Security Area defected to the North in 1991. In 2017, a North Korean soldier drove through Panmunjom under a hail of bullets from communist comrades trying to stop him. The defector survived multiple gunshot wounds.

Relations between North Korea and the United States have deteriorated in recent years as the North has stepped up its nuclear and missile programs, defying international sanctions.

The fate of US citizens detained in North Korea is not always clear. Some are voluntarily released, while others have been accused of hostile acts and only released when US officials, such as former President Bill Clinton, traveled to Pyongyang to demand their release.

North Korea released three American detainees in 2018 after Secretary of State Mike Pompeo traveled to Pyongyang to pick them up. North Korea treated their release as a sign of goodwill and a merciful diplomatic gesture aimed at facilitating Mr. Kim’s summit meeting with President Donald J. Trump in Singapore later that year.

Panmunjom has long been a popular tourist destination for foreign visitors to South Korea. It’s the only place inside the 2.5-mile-wide DMZ where tourists are allowed. It is also the only place where foreigners can sometimes observe North Korean soldiers up close.

On a typical visit, visitors are escorted through the Joint Security Area by South Korean and American soldiers wearing UN armbands. They look at the Bridge of No Return, where exchanges of Korean prisoners of war took place in 1953. They also visit a monument to a South Korean soldier who was shot in a firefight sparked by a defection of Soviet citizens to the west via Panmunjom in 1984. .

In Panmunjom, no wall or fence separates the two Koreas. Only a low cement slab barely half a foot high marks the official boundary line. But no visitors from either side are allowed to cross the line, as President Trump did when he met Mr. Kim in 2019. A highlight of the visit comes when visitors are escorted into a hall of Blue Joint Conference and are allowed to enter the North Korean Tier.

North Korean soldiers keep a watchful eye on visitors from the South, sometimes staring at the common conference room. But since the pandemic, they avoid getting close to outside visitors.

Choe Sang-Hun reported from Seoul, John Ismay and Michael D. Shear from Washington. Edward Wong contributed reporting from Washington.

