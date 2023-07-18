Biden-Harris administration announces cybersecurity labeling program for smart devices to protect U.S. consumers





Leading electronics and home appliance manufacturers and retailers are voluntarily committing to increasing cybersecurity on smart devices and helping consumers choose products less vulnerable to cyberattacks.US Cyber ​​Trust Mark is the latest d a series of measures that President Biden and the Biden-Harris administration have taken to protect hardworking families.

The Biden-Harris administration today announced a cybersecurity certification and labeling program to help Americans more easily choose smart devices that are more secure and less vulnerable to cyberattacks. The new US Cyber ​​Trust Mark program proposed by Federal Communications Commission (FCC) Chairman Jessica Rosenworcel would raise the bar for cybersecurity on common devices including smart refrigerators, smart microwaves, smart TVs , smart air conditioning systems, smart fitness trackers, etc. This is the latest example of President Bidens’ leadership on behalf of hard-working families, from cracking down on rotten hidden fees, to strengthening cyber protections and protecting people’s privacy in their own homes.

Several major electronics, appliance and consumer product manufacturers, retailers and trade associations have voluntarily committed to increasing the cybersecurity of the products they sell. Manufacturers and retailers announcing their support and commitments to move the program forward today include Amazon, Best Buy, Google, LG Electronics USA, Logitech and Samsung Electronics. Under the proposed new program, consumers would see a newly created US trustmark in the form of a distinct shield logo applied to products that meet established cybersecurity criteria. The goal of the program is to provide tools that allow consumers to make informed decisions about the relative safety of the products they choose to bring into their homes.

Acting under its powers to regulate wireless communication devices, the FCC is expected to seek public comment on the rollout of the proposed voluntary cybersecurity labeling program, which is expected to be operational in 2024. As proposed, the program would draw Building on stakeholder efforts to certify and label products, based on specific cybersecurity criteria published by the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) which, for example, require unique and strong default passwords, the data protection, software updates and incident detection capabilities.

Today, the FCC is seeking registration of a national trademark with the United States Patent and Trademark Office that would be applied to products that meet established cybersecurity criteria. The administration, including the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, would support the FCC in educating consumers to look for the new label when making purchasing decisions and encouraging major U.S. retailers to prioritize labeled products when making purchases. place them on shelves and online.

To further enhance transparency and competition:

The FCC intends to use a QR code linked to a national registry of certified devices to provide consumers with specific and comparable safety information about these smart products. Working with other regulators and the US Department of Justice, the Commission plans to establish oversight and enforcement safeguards to maintain confidence in the program. NIST will also immediately begin an effort to define cybersecurity requirements for consumer routers, a high-risk type of product that, if compromised, can be used to eavesdrop, steal passwords and attack others. high-value devices and networks. NIST will complete this work by the end of 2023, to allow the Commission to consider using these requirements to expand the labeling program to cover consumer routers. The U.S. Department of Energy also announced today a collaborative initiative with National Labs and industry partners to research and develop cybersecurity labeling requirements for smart meters and inverters, two essential components of the clean grid and smart of the future. Internationally, the United States Department of State is committed to helping the FCC engage allies and partners to harmonize standards and pursue mutual recognition of similar labeling efforts.

This new labeling program would help provide Americans with greater assurances about the cybersecurity of the products they use and rely on in their daily lives. This would also be beneficial for businesses as it would help differentiate trustworthy products in the market.

As the program expands, the Biden-Harris administration and the FCC will continue to engage stakeholders, regulators, and Congress to fully implement this program and work together to keep Americans safe.

Participants in today’s announcement include: Amazon, Best Buy, Carnegie Mellow University, CyLab, Cisco Systems, Connectivity Standards Alliance, Consumer Reports, Consumer Technology Association, Google, Infineon, Technology Industry Council Information, IoXT, KeySight, LG Electronics USA, Logitech , OpenPolicy, Qorvo, Qualcomm, Samsung Electronics, UL Solutions, Yale and August US###

###

