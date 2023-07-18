



14 business leaders from different sectors across the UK economy will join the Prime Minister’s new Business Council Council to discuss how to increase access to investment, innovation, technology and talent. The Business Council supports the Prime Minister’s provision of priorities for growth. The economy and making the UK the best place to do business

A new Business Council has been appointed by the Prime Minister to report on the business front as the government continues to promote stability and growth in the UK economy.

The CEOs of AstraZeneca, NatWest Group and BAE Systems are among 14 business leaders joining the council, along with SSE, Google Deepmind, Sainsburys and Vodafone. Other companies represented on the Council include GSK, Aviva, Shell, Sage, Taylor Wimpey, Diageo and Barclays.

These leaders are recognized as trusted experts in their respective fields and serve some of the country’s largest employers in industries strategically important to Britain’s growth, from construction, life sciences and technology to financial services and energy.

Together they employ approximately 330,000 people nationally and have a greater reach and global presence across their supply chain.

Thanks to the government’s plan, the UK economy will grow rather than fall into recession and inflation is expected to decline significantly by the end of the year.

Ensuring that the UK remains the world’s best place to do business now and in the future will be critical to making continued progress on economic growth.

Newly Appointed Business Council Offers a Practical View of How Current Economic Environments Are Affecting Businesses and How Government and Industry Can Work Together to Stimulate Investment and Innovation, Increase Productivity and Create Highly Skilled Jobs It will be a forum for

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said:

The more businesses innovate and invest, the more we grow and create good jobs nationwide.

We look forward to hearing directly from business leaders on how to break down the barriers they face and open up new opportunities for success.

My new Business Council is one of many ways to make the UK a great place to do business and invest so we can secure our future and grow our economy.

The Commission will meet today (18 July) at Downing Street, chaired by the Prime Minister. A reception for around 100 companies follows to celebrate British companies.

The UK is open to business and an attractive investment destination, with a competitive business environment stimulating growth. This is driven by policies such as an effective $9 billion a year corporate tax cut for UK companies and the lowest corporate tax rate in the G7, all-out spending while reducing bureaucracy and investing billions of dollars in government funds such as R&D. According to EY’s global attractiveness study of CEOs, the UK is the most attractive investment destination in Europe.

AstraZeneca CEO Pascal Soriot:

The private sector plays an important role in working with governments and society to build sustainable economies. I look forward to productive discussions on issues affecting the UK’s growth agenda and efforts to become a truly global science superpower that creates high value-added companies and jobs and advances the UK’s global net-zero ambitions.

BAE Systems CEO Charles Woodburn:

It is more important than ever that government and industry work closely together and as one of the UK’s largest employers play a key role in supporting national security and economic prosperity. UK as part of a new business council.

SSE CEO Alistair Phillips-Davies:

As someone committed to making the UK one of the easiest places in the world to invest in low carbon, with a vibrant economy that supports decent jobs and entrepreneurial innovation, I look forward to contributing to business and government thought and action as part of do. Committee.

GSK CEO Emma Walmsley:

I welcome the opportunity to join the Prime Minister’s Enterprise Council. I look forward to discussing the steps that business and government can take to strengthen the UK economy. That means leveraging science and new technologies, from AI to vaccine innovation, to spur productivity and investment in the UK and enable economic growth.

Demis Hassabis, Google DeepMind Co-Founder and CEO:

The UK’s world strength in science and technology, including AI, is key to spurring innovation and solving some of the biggest challenges facing us as a country. I am delighted to join the Prime Minister’s new Business Council and look forward to working with government and other industry leaders to maximize these opportunities.

NatWest Group CEO Alison Rose:

Partnerships between governments and businesses are a cornerstone of a sustainable growth economy. That is why I am delighted to be part of the 2023 Prime Minister’s Enterprise Council. Working together, we can face national challenges to unlock investments, propel businesses, seize the opportunities of climate change and ultimately help the UK economy thrive.

Sainsburys CEO Simon Roberts:

We serve millions of customers every day and work with UK farmers and food manufacturers to deliver a national food system. We believe there are many opportunities to collaborate and support strong and resilient plans for the future.

Barclays CEO CS Venkatakrishnan:

I am honored to represent Barclays on the awarding company committee. As a global market leader, Barclays is committed to helping governments attract investment and harness innovation. Together we work to promote sustainable economic growth and inclusive prosperity in the UK.

Diageo CEO Debra Crewe:

I welcome the opportunity to join the Prime Minister’s new Business Council. UK business and government have a shared responsibility to bring prosperity, create conditions to encourage investment and international trade, and tackle the big challenges facing the country, from the cost of living to climate change.

Aviva CEO Amanda Blanc:

The UK faces several pressing challenges, such as climate change and providing infrastructure across the country. I would like to use this opportunity to help Aviva shape the solution.

Shell CEO Wael Sawan:

I am honored to join the Prime Minister’s Business Council, which is helping to spur Britain’s prosperity and growth, especially through safe, affordable and clean energy supply. The economic and social challenges we face today require candid cooperation between government and business to deliver the unquestioned growth potential we have in this country.

Vodafone CEO Margherita Della Valle:

I am delighted to join the Business Council, an important forum that promotes and supports the UK’s global competitiveness. We have an important role to play in the UK’s future as our national telecommunications infrastructure can help spur innovation and economic growth.

Taylor Wimpey CEO Jennie Daly:

I share the Business Council’s ambition to harness the power of the private sector to spur economic development and prosperity and make cities and towns across the country better places to live and work.

Sage CEO Steve Hare:

Small businesses play an important role in strengthening the UK economy. Sage is the UK’s largest publicly traded technology company and is proud to help them harness the power of technology to increase productivity and resilience. We look forward to bringing the voices of SMEs to the table as a member of the Business Council, taking advantage of the opportunity for the UK to lead the digital economy and drive economic growth.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.gov.uk/government/news/major-business-leaders-join-pms-new-business-council-to-turbocharge-economic-growth

