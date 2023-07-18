A typo in an email would have sent millions of American military messages to Mali





A typo would have funneled millions of US military emails, some containing highly sensitive information, to Mali. The problem stems from entering .ML instead of .MIL for the domain of the receiving email address. As reported by the Financial Times, the one letter error exposed data such as diplomatic documents, tax returns, passwords and travel details of senior government officials and more. Although the misrouted emails have (so far) ended up with a contractor managing Mali’s national domain, control of .ML will soon revert to the government of Mali, which has ties to Russia.

The typo leak was revealed by Johannes Zuurbier, a Dutch entrepreneur managing the national domain of Mali. Zuurbier says he made numerous attempts to warn the United States about the problem starting in 2014, urging it to take it seriously; he says he was unlucky. It claims to have started collecting the emails this year as the expiration date of its contracts approached (and the handing over of the domain, including failed emails, to the Malian government), as a last ditch attempt. to persuade the United States to act urgently. In a letter to the United States in early July, Zuurbier wrote: “This risk is real and could be exploited by adversaries of the United States. He says he collected around 117,000 emails and nearly 1,000 more arrived last Wednesday alone.

Although Zuurbier says none of the messages were marked as classified, they still contain sensitive data about US military personnel, contractors and families. Reported content includes travel plans for a May trip by U.S. Army Chief of Staff General James McConville for a May trip to Indonesia. Other information exposed includes facility maps, base photos, identity documents (including passport numbers), vessel crew lists, tax and financial records, medical data, ship crew lists, ship inspection reports, contracts, criminal complaints against personnel, internal bullying investigations and bookings. An email from an FBI agent included a Turkish diplomatic letter to the United States, warning of possible operations by the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK).

If you have that kind of continuous access, you can generate intelligence even from unclassified information, former NSA chief and retired US Navy four-star Admiral Mike Rogers told FT. Rogers says that’s not uncommon, noting that people who make mistakes aren’t out of the norm. However, he adds, the issue is the breadth, duration and sensitivity of the information.

Lt. Commander Tim Gorman, speaking on behalf of the Pentagon, told FT that the Department of Defense is aware of this issue and takes all unauthorized disclosures of controlled national security information or controlled information seriously. unclassified. He said that emails sent from .MIL to the .ML address are blocked before they leave the .mil domain and the sender is told to validate the email addresses of the intended recipients , suggesting that the misdirected emails may have come from US military personnel. accounts.

