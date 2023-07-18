UK inflation expected to fall after food price rises ease | supermarket





Inflation in the UK is expected to decline after industry figures showed that food price rises moderated in July as more shoppers turned to supermarket loyalty cards amidst a cost-of-living crisis.

According to retail industry data provider Kantar, annual grocery price growth slowed to 14.9 per cent in the four weeks through July 9, down from 16.5 per cent a month earlier, the slowest annual growth rate since Christmas.

Raising hopes for easing pressure on households, the snapshot comes ahead of official figures on Wednesday, which are expected to show Britain’s inflation rate resumed its downward trend in June after remaining unchanged at 8.7% in May.

City economists expect inflation measured by the consumer price index to fall to 8.2% over the past month, helped by falling gasoline prices and slowing growth in food, beverages and other basic necessities. However, prices remain high and are rising at a much faster rate than in the past.

The Bank of England is widely expected to raise rates for the 14th consecutive time at its next policy meeting in August, adding to the headaches for mortgage holders amid concerns that UK inflation remains among the highest in the G7.

Prime Minister Jeremy Hunt’s latest Kantar figures suggest that food price inflation will continue to decline in the coming months.

Food inflation has been driven by the global cost of energy surges and hitting supply chains. However, consumers had to share the positives as both issues were being addressed, and they were watching closely to see if they did. Hopefully that is what you are starting to see.

Hunt has held meetings with supermarket bosses on Downing Street in recent months in an effort to pressure the retail industry to pass lower wholesale costs on to consumers, with opposition lawmakers and trade unions accusing the retailers of profiteering.

Declining energy prices and slowing food price growth are fueling hopes that inflation may cool in the coming months. After borrowing costs have risen sharply in recent months, figures from data provider Moneyfacts have shown that average 2-year and 5-year fixed mortgage costs are flat for a second day in a row.

Tim Steiner, president of online grocery store Ocado, said we’ve definitely past the worst in inflation and the supermarket industry is working hard to keep price increases to a minimum.

However, after food and beverage prices experienced their sharpest annual increase since the late 1970s, prices have remained high and will likely continue to rise, albeit at a slower pace. Steiner warned that wages, energy bills and interest rates will continue to increase the cost of doing business.

Ocado said shoppers packed fewer items in their carts and switched to cheaper options to offset inflation, resulting in retail sales revenue growing just 5% from six months through May 26, well below the industry-wide inflation rate. During that period, say Kantar analysts.

Shares of Ocado have risen 16%, making it to the top of the FTSE 100. It was the highest gain on the FTSE 100 as the company performed better than expected, even as its half-year loss widened to nearly $290 million and its retail division fell to a $2.5 million deficit versus a profit of $31 million. 1 year ago.

Fraser McKevitt, Kantar’s Head of Retail and Consumer Insights, said: Of course, that rate is still unbelievably high, but that should be good news for many families.

The shift came as spending on promotions increased for the first time in two years, now accounting for more than a quarter of the total market. One of the biggest changes we’ve seen in this area is retailers increasing their loyalty card transactions, such as the Tescos Clubcard. Prices and Sainsburys Nectar prices.

Overall sales of home-consumed groceries rose 10.7%, below inflation, indicating fewer items in the basket.

McKevitt said it was clear that shoppers changed their behavior dramatically to combat inflation, such as trading in cheaper products or visiting different grocery stores.

Discount chains Aldi and Lidl have been major beneficiaries of the behavior change. Aldi is the fastest-growing grocery store, with sales up 24% in the 12 weeks through July 9. Its market share was 10.2%, up from 9.1% a year ago. Lidl increased its market share by 0.7 percentage points to 7.7% after a 22.3% increase in sales.

Sainsburys grew the fastest of the traditional supermarket chains, with sales growing 10.7% in line with the overall market. Morrisons and Ocado followed closely behind, but the former recorded 2.5% growth, their best performance since April 2021 and their eighth consecutive month of performance improvement.

