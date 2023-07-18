UK government’s controversial illegal immigration scheme set to become law





[1/4]An RNLI boat with migrants on board faces Border Guard officers and police in the port of Dungeness, England, on September 13, 2021. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls/File Pictures

LONDON, July 18 (Reuters) – British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s highly contested plan to make it easier to send asylum seekers to Rwanda has been turned into law after the government defeats a parliamentary upper house attempt to change the bill. will be enacted.

The Illegal Immigration Bill has been locked in a battle between the House of Commons and Britain’s unelected House of Lords, which has repeatedly changed the bill to weaken it.

Early on Tuesday, the last of the proposed changes was rejected. Now, with the consent of the King, it receives the King’s official approval and becomes law.

The plan to deport asylum seekers has been criticized by some opposition politicians, lawyers and civil rights groups as inhumane, brutal and ineffective.

UN Human Rights Commissioner Volker Turk said Tuesday that the bill’s passage raises “very serious legal challenges” and sets a “worrisome precedent for dismantling asylum-related obligations” for other countries to follow.

But deportation flights to Rwanda are unlikely to begin until next year at the earliest and are still subject to a Supreme Court ruling on their legality later this year.

The new legislation is a key part of the government’s promise to prevent asylum seekers from making the dangerous crossing from France to the southern coast of England, often in small, unseaworthy boats.

It would prevent most people from seeking asylum in the UK without authorization and deporting them to their home country or to so-called safe countries such as Rwanda.

shorter time limit

A spokesman for Sunak said the prime minister welcomed the bill’s passage but the new powers could not be fully used until legal issues in the courts were resolved.

“We are confident that we will succeed in our challenge in the Supreme Court,” he said.

Among the proposed and ultimately defeated amendments in the Lords were shortening the time limit for unaccompanied child detention, strengthening protections for victims of modern slavery, and a six-month moratorium on the deportation of immigrants.

The UK struck an initial £140m ($180m) deal with the East African country last year, but the policy remains court bound. Rwanda’s first deportation plan was blocked by a last-minute ruling by the European Court of Human Rights a year ago.

The bill’s passage coincided with the arrival of barges to accommodate asylum seekers off the south coast of England, with the first group due to move there next week. The government advocated the use of barges, arguing that barges were a cheaper alternative to hotels.

Last year a record 45,755 people, mostly from France, crossed the Channel to England by small boat. More than 12,000 have arrived so far this year, a similar percentage to 2022.

Reporting by Kylie MacLellan and Andrew MacAskill; Edited by Angus MacSwan and David Holmes

Our Standard: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principle.

