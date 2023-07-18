Goldman Sachs reduces the chances of a US recession next year





Skyline of Lower Manhattan and One World Trade Center in New York and the Water’s Soul sculpture on July 11, 2023 in Jersey City, New Jersey. (Photo by Gary Hershorn/Getty Images)

Gary Hershorn | Corbis News | Getty Images

Goldman Sachs has revised down the odds of a US recession occurring over the next 12 months, reducing the likelihood to 20% from 25% thanks to positive economic activity.

The investment bank’s chief economist, Jan Hatzius, cited a series of better-than-expected economic data in a research report released on Monday.

“The main reason for our decline is that recent data has bolstered our confidence that getting inflation back to an acceptable level won’t require a recession,” he said.

The chief economist cited the resilience of US economic activity, saying second-quarter GDP growth stood at 2.3%. The rebound in consumer confidence and the fall in unemployment rates to 3.6% in June also bolstered Goldman’s optimism.

The US economy grew 2% at an annualized rate in the first quarter. Last Thursday, Labor Department data showed initial jobless claims fell to 239,000 for the week ended June 24, well below estimates of 264,000 and marking a drop of 26,000 from the previous week.

There are also “strong fundamental reasons” to expect the slowdown in consumer price inflation to continue after June core inflation, excluding food and energy, rose at the slowest pace since February 2021.

The investment bank, however, expects some deceleration in the coming quarters due to a sequential slowdown in real personal disposable income growth.

“But the easing of financial conditions, the rebound in the housing market and the continued boom in factory construction all suggest that the US economy will continue to grow, albeit at a below-trend pace,” Hatzius said.

Goldman still expects a 25 basis point hike at the Federal Reserve’s next meeting next week, but Hatzius thinks that could mark the last of the current cycle.

CNBC’s Michael Bloom contributed to this report.

