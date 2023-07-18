Israel’s Herzog meets Biden amid US unease with Netanyahu





President Biden met with President Isaac Herzog of Israel at the White House on Tuesday, a diplomatic overture to one of Americas key allies amid tensions between the Biden administration and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

In brief remarks before the meeting, Mr. Biden told Mr. Herzog that it was a pleasure to have you here and noted that Israel was celebrating its 75th anniversary. He punched Mr. Herzog and called the US-Israel relationship simply unbreakable.

Mr. Herzog said he brought greetings and gratitude from all sides of the political spectrum in Israel.

White House officials had described the meeting with Mr. Herzog as an opportunity for Mr. Biden to strengthen an already rock-solid relationship between the two countries. They said the two leaders would discuss preventing Iran from obtaining a nuclear weapon as part of the White House’s call for its unwavering commitment to Israel’s security.

But statements of mutual respect have masked tensions between the two governments that have grown in recent years as Mr. Biden has grown increasingly frustrated with Mr. Netanyahu’s positions on Israeli settlements and efforts to overhaul the nations’ judicial system.

On Monday, Mr. Biden ended months of delay in offering Mr. Netanyahu an official visit to the United States. After the two leaders spoke on the phone, Mr Biden invited the prime minister to meet in the United States, most likely before the end of the year but not necessarily at the White House.

The visit by Mr. Herzog, whose position in the Israeli government is largely ceremonial, is an opportunity for Mr. Biden to express his commitment to the Middle Eastern country without offering the political benefits of a White House visit to Mr. Netanyahu.

Israel is a central US ally in the Middle East and the recipient of billions of dollars in aid each year. White House officials said Biden plans to emphasize areas of cooperation, including progress toward normalizing relations with other Middle Eastern countries and diplomatic efforts with the Palestinians.

Some supporters in the United States see Mr. Herzog, who ran against Mr. Netanyahu nearly a decade ago, as a bridge-builder whose efforts to find common ground in Israel’s tense political climate are a welcome change from some of the more extreme elements in the country’s government.

But even before Tuesday, his visit sparked controversy. Several liberal lawmakers have said they will boycott Mr. Herzog’s planned speech to Congress on Wednesday to protest Mr. Netanyahu’s government.

Earlier this month, Mr. Biden called Mr. Netanyahus’ cabinet one of the most extreme he has seen in decades of foreign policy engagement with Israel, in fact acknowledging the anger of many progressives at the prime ministers’ policies.

White House officials previously said Biden planned to raise concerns about the Israeli government’s expansion of settlements, which the administration sees as an obstacle to an eventual two-state solution, with a Palestinian state alongside Israel.

The officials had said Mr. Biden would also express to Mr. Herzog his discomfort with Mr. Netanyahu’s efforts to make changes to the justice system that critics say would undermine the power of Israel’s Supreme Court.

We want to see Israel be as vibrant and viable a democracy as possible, said John F. Kirby, spokesman for the White House National Security Council. And this means that you build programs, reforms and changes in a way based on compromise.

But the officials also said the presidents’ meeting with Mr. Herzog in the Oval Office was an attempt to underscore the history of friendship that has characterized the relationship between the two countries since Israel’s establishment.

As Israel celebrates its 75th anniversary, the visit will highlight our enduring partnership and friendship, a White House statement said the day before the meeting. The two leaders will discuss opportunities to deepen Israel’s regional integration and create a more peaceful and prosperous Middle East.

