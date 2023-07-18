BT Sport today rebranded its UK TV service as TNT Sports.





As expected, BTSport’s pay TV service has today officially been rebranded as TNT Sports across the UK and Republic of Ireland. The move comes after broadband giants BT and Warner Bros. Following last year’s deal between Discovery, it becomes a 50:50 joint venture (JV) between BT Sport and Eurosport UK.

In addition to the new brand launch, from today discovery+ will be a new streaming destination for TNT Sports in the UK. As part of that, the Discovery+ platform will offer a new premium plan that combines TV sports with wider entertainment content for $29.99 per month (i.e., roughly the same price previously charged for a BT Sports monthly pass).

Note: TNT Sports’ pricing for subscribers contracting through platforms such as BT, EE, Sky TV (Sky Broadband) or Virgin Media is determined by the relevant provider.

Existing BT Sport customers can continue to watch TNT Sports without any further action. The channel offers the same premium live sports rights BT Sport previously held, including the Premier League, UEFA Champions League, UEFA Europa League, UEFA Europa Conference League, Gallagher Premiership Rugby, Heineken Champions Cup, EPCR Challenge Cup, MotoGP, Cricket, UFC, Boxing and WWE.

But when joining Eurosport on Discovery+, subscribers get “a front row seat to all these live sports plus an unrivaled premium rights offer including the 2024 Paris Olympics, Grand Slam tennis tournaments (including the Australian Open and Roland-Garros) and cycling grand tours including the Tour de France”.

Today also sees the launch of the TNTSports.co.uk website, providing fans with the latest news, views, live updates and expert analysis, as well as free access to video clips of sports from TNT Sports live.

Andrew Georgiou, Director of the Joint Venture, said:

“We are very excited to launch TNT Sports across the UK and Republic of Ireland. TNT Sports goes live with a new and contemporary brand, a snazzy new and exciting lineup of talent, great value for viewers, and flexible ways to buy and watch.

Starting today, fans can watch TNT Sports in the same places where they enjoyed BT Sport, without interrupting their access. It’s also possible that TNT Sports now combines more live sports and entertainment with Discovery+ in the UK, offering a simpler and much more engaging proposition that appeals to the whole family. We believe this is an excellent value proposition for fans, offering a captivating blend of sports and entertainment that is unique to Discovery Plus.”

Existing BT Sport customers’ access to TNT Sports via BT TV, Sky and Virgin Media will start automatically today. Customers who have access to the BT Sport app can continue to enjoy TNT Sports through that app “until it closes later this year.” Qualifying customers can also access TNT Sports, Eurosport and original entertainment by going through the simple Search+ authentication process and then downloading the Search+ app.

TNT Sports is available on all major TV platforms offering up to 4 TV channels (TNT Sports 1, TNT Sports 2, TNT Sports 3, TNT Sports 4), up to 6 digital or red button channels (TNT Sports 5-10), a lineup of TNT Sports Ultimate and TNT Sports Box Office HD.

Starting today, BT and EE customers who subscribe to TNT Sports can access Discovery+’s premium plans through connected devices, including mobiles, tablets, smart TVs and gaming consoles. Additionally, select BT TV set-top boxes will allow BT TV customers to access premium plans soon.

Soon, Sky TV customers who subscribe to TNT Sports will have access to Discovery+’s premium plan and can enjoy TNT Sports through Sky Glass, Sky Stream and Sky Q’s discovery+ app.

