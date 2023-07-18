Oil prices rise on expected economic support in China and weaker US production





NEW YORK, July 18 (Reuters) – Oil prices soared more than 1% on Tuesday after China said it would act to support economic growth in the world’s biggest oil importer and on expectations that the U.S. Federal Reserve will soon stop raising interest rates and an expected drop in U.S. output.

Brent crude futures rose $1.13, or 1.4%, to settle at $79.63 a barrel, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude rose $1.60, or 2.2%, to settle at $75.75.

This reduced Brent’s premium against WTI to its lowest level since late May. The lower premium makes energy companies less likely to spend money sending ships to the United States to pick up crude shipments for export.

In the United States, several economic news over the past week, including a report on Tuesday showing retail sales rose less than expected in June, bolstered expectations that the Fed will stop raising rates after a widely expected 25 basis point hike at its July 25-26 meeting.

“With the manufacturing sector languishing and inflation showing encouraging signs of easing, the much-anticipated Federal Reserve interest rate hike in July could be the last,” analysts at ING Bank said in a note.

Higher interest rates increase borrowing costs and can slow economic growth and reduce demand for oil.

After releasing lackluster gross domestic product data earlier in the week, China’s top economic planner pledged to roll out policies to “restore and expand” consumption without delay.

Energy traders expect “the oil market to remain tight as Russian shipments fall and China prepares to provide more support to households,” said Edward Moya, senior market analyst at data and analytics firm OANDA.

The head of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), Kristalina Georgieva, however, told the financial leaders of the Group of 20 that the prospects for growth in the medium term remained weak.

U.S. SUPPLY AND INVENTORIES

On the supply side, US shale oil production will likely decline in August for the first time since December, according to projections by the US Energy Information Administration (EIA).

Looking ahead, the oil market awaits U.S. oil inventory data from the American Petroleum Institute (API), an industry group, on Tuesday and the EIA on Wednesday.

Analysts in a Reuters poll forecast a drawdown of 2.4 million barrels on U.S. crude stockpiles in the week ending July 14.

If correct, it would be the fourth decline in crude inventory in five weeks, compared with a drop of 0.4 million barrels in the same week last year and a five-year (2018-2022) average increase of 1.9 million barrels.

“Crude price action shows a bullish market outlook on crude oil inventories and inventory numbers…traders are keen to observe the impact of the high temperatures felt in recent weeks on crude supply,” analysts at energy consultancy Gelber and Associates said in a note.

Heat waves intensified in southern and eastern Europe, Asia and much of the United States as the World Meteorological Organization warned of an increased risk of death from extreme weather.

