Four years of blockage of the real estate market? Goldman Sachs Releases U.S. Home Price Forecast to 2026





In the summer of 2020, something counterintuitive happened in the housing market. Although the unemployment rate remains in double digits, the market has undergone a significant change, turning into a boom. This surge is a direct result of the remote work trend, which has generated increased demand for accommodation spaces. Notably, between the summer of 2020 and 2022, household formation exceeded expectations by 2.2 million, as individuals sought to break away from crowded roommate situations, and financially boosted millennials embarked on independent lifestyles. The increase in housing demand during the pandemic has been so large that Federal Reserve researchers have estimated that housing supply would have had to increase by 300% to meet this high housing demand.

Clearly, housing supply has never matched the surge in demand, leading to overheated home prices in the United States. From March 2020 to June 2022, the Case-Shiller National Home Price Index recorded a staggering 43.3% increase in US home prices. According to researchers at the Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco, more than 60% of these gains can be directly attributed to the increased demand triggered by work-from-home policies.

Fast forward to 2023, and the mortgage rate shock has clearly ended April’s domestic house price overheating, as tracked by Case-Shiller, which remains 2.4% below the June 2022 peak, however, we haven’t seen a huge selloff. The vast majority of pandemic house price gains remain, and that’s true even in Western markets that were hit hard by last year’s housing correction.

Does the recent stabilization in house prices indicate that the window to give up some of the gains from the pandemic housing boom has closed? Moreover, does this stabilization suggest that national house prices have already returned to normal growth levels?

For an indication of where things might go, Fortune took a look at Goldman Sachs’ latest economic forecast released on Monday.

Looking ahead, Goldman Sachs’ forecast model predicts a very small increase in US house prices, as measured by Case-Shiller: +1.3% in 2023, followed by +1.7% in 2024, +2.4% in 2025, and +3.8% in 2025. 021.

While the Goldman Sachs forecast technically predicts slow progress, one could argue that this is also a sideways housing market, at least sideways from the growth rates we’ve seen over the past decade.

After all, if that prediction comes to pass, U.S. home prices would end 2026 just 4.5% above the pandemic peak reached in June 2022, and up just 10.1% from the January 2023 low.

As tight resale inventory continues to put upward pressure on home prices, Goldman Sachs says tight affordability resulting from the pandemic surge in home prices and soaring mortgage rates from 3% to over 6% is putting downward pressure on prices. However, when these opposite forces are considered collectively, the forecasts of Goldman Sachs predict that the housing market will experience a dead end, with only very low levels of housing prices until 2026. In addition, forecasts provide a minimum reduction in mortgage rates, providing that the 5 -year -old treasure yield will reach an average of 3.75 % between 2024 and 2026. Retise, mortgage rates should remain around 6 %.

It is important to note that home prices in the United States have already increased by 2.3% this year in April. Therefore, for Goldman Sachs’ prediction of a national house price increase of 1.3% in 2023 to materialize, prices would need to experience a slight decline by the end of the year.

It looks like Goldman Sachs is indeed expecting some easing this fall.

With mortgage rates now about 75 basis points higher [than in the spring]we expect some affordability pressures to lead to weaker house price growth in the months ahead, Goldman Sachs researchers wrote in their latest Housing Note.

Going forward, Goldman Sachs’ forecasting model also predicts that inflation will not erupt again, with the consumer price index increasing by 3.0% in 2023, +2.8% in 2024, +2.4% in 2025 and +2.4% in 2026. While Goldman Sachs expects the job market to remain tight, the unemployment rate will remain below 4% until 2 026.

Simply put, Goldman Sachs anticipates a soft landing for the economy accompanied by a housing market strained by affordability and supply issues, leading to a period of relatively stagnant domestic prices.

