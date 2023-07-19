US soldier entered North Korea ‘voluntarily and without permission’, says Austin





Two US officials told The Associated Press that the detained soldier was Pvt. Travis King, who had just been released from a South Korean prison where he was being held for assault and was facing additional military disciplinary action in the United States.

King, who was in his early 20s, was escorted to the airport to be flown back to Fort Bliss, Texas, but instead of boarding the plane he departed and joined a tour of the Korean border village of Panmunjom, where he crossed the border.

Army spokesman Bryce Dubee said King is a cavalry scout who is administratively attached to the 1st Battalion, 12th Infantry Regiment, 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division. He joined the military in January 2021 and has not performed any deployments.

The soldier was observed running to North Korea and being taken into custody, said a person familiar with the incident who was granted anonymity to speak openly.

The United States has already spoken with South Korea about the incident and is considering coordinating with Sweden, the United States’ interlocutors with North Korea, the same person said.

Details about King, including his hometown and the additional charges he faced, were not immediately available. It is also unclear how he managed to leave the airport while being escorted.

This creates a significant diplomatic issue between North Korea and the United States, and as noted, we are not in communication, Rep. Adam Smith (D-Wash.), a ranking member of the House Armed Services Committees, told CNN based on initial reports. The first step will be to restore those communications, but if an American soldier is detained in North Korea, we must do what we can to get them back.

The crossing and detention of US soldiers comes amid escalating tensions between the United States and North Korea over North Korea’s continued missile launches towards neighboring South Korea and Japan. The incident happened the same day the USS Kentucky, a nuclear-armed ballistic missile submarine, arrived in Busan, South Korea, for a scheduled port visit.

US officials say the deployment of the submarine is part of its broad deterrence policy.

This stop in Busan reflects the United States’ ironclad commitment to the Republic of Korea for our extended deterrence guarantee, and complements the numerous exercises, training, operations and other military cooperation activities conducted by the Strategic Forces to ensure they are available and ready to operate around the world at all times, U.S. Forces Korea said in a press release Tuesday.

North Korean officials warned the United States on Monday against foolish actions. Workers’ Party official Kim Yo Jong, the sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, said through state media that North Korea had launched a military offensive in response to US aggression.

Joe Gould and the Associated Press contributed to this report.

