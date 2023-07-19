Disciplined US soldier flees to North Korea





SEOUL/WASHINGTON, July 18 (Reuters) – A disciplined U.S. soldier crossed the inter-Korean border into North Korea on Tuesday and is believed to be detained by North Korea, U.S. officials said, creating a new crisis for Washington in its relationship with the nuclear-armed state.

Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said he was concerned about the soldier, who the U.S. military in Korea said joined a Korea-to-Korea Joint Security Area orientation tour and “voluntarily and without permission crossed the military demarcation line into the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (DPRK).”

The U.S. Army identified the soldier as Private Travis T. King, who joined in 2021.

“There’s a lot of things we’re still trying to learn,” Austin said during a press briefing. “We believe he is in (North Korean) custody and are therefore closely monitoring and investigating the situation and working to notify the soldier’s relatives.”

The crossing comes at a time of heightened tensions on the Korean peninsula, with the arrival of a US nuclear-powered ballistic missile submarine in South Korea for a rare visit in a warning to North Korea over its own military activities.

North Korea has been testing increasingly powerful missiles capable of carrying nuclear warheads, including a new solid-fueled intercontinental ballistic missile launched last week. It fired another ballistic missile into the sea near Japan on Tuesday, South Korean news agency Yonhap reported, citing the South Korean military.

Colonel Isaac Taylor, spokesman for U.S. Forces Korea, said the military was “working with our North Korean counterparts to resolve this incident, referring to the North Korean People’s Army.”

White House spokeswoman Karine Jean-Pierre said US officials from the Pentagon, State Department and United Nations were all working to “obtain more information and resolve this situation.”

“We are in the early stages,” she said, adding that the main concern was to determine the welfare of the soldier.

North Korea’s mission to the United Nations in New York did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

SHARP ACROSS THE BORDER

The soldier was on a civilian visit with a group of visitors to the truce village of Panmunjom when he crossed the border line, a US official said. The Common Security Area in the Demilitarized Zone has separated the Koreas since the end of the 1950-53 Korean War.

But US officials were puzzled as to why the soldier fled to North Korea and described a puzzling series of events on Tuesday.

South Korean soldiers stand guard during a media tour at the Joint Security Area (JSA) of the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) at the border village of Panmunjom in Paju, South Korea March 03, 2023. JEON HEON-KYUN/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo

King had completed his custodial sentence in South Korea for an unspecified offense and was transported by the US military to the airport to return to his original unit in the United States, two officials said.

He had already walked through security alone to his door and then, for some reason, decided to flee, an official said. Civilian tours of the DMZ are advertised at the airport and King appears to have decided to join in, the official added.

Two US officials, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said the soldier faced disciplinary action from the US military. But he was not in custody when he decided to flee, one said.

A person who said they were part of the same tour group was quoted by CBS News as saying that they had just visited one of the buildings on the site when “this man is giving a loud ‘ha ha ha’ and just running between some buildings.”

POSSIBLE ATTEMPTED DEFAULT

It’s unclear how long North Korean authorities will hold the soldier, but analysts said the incident could be valuable propaganda for the isolated country.

Historically, the North detains these people for weeks or even months for propaganda purposes (especially if it’s a US soldier) before a forced confession and apology, said Victor Cha, a former US official and Korea expert at the Center for Strategic and International Studies.

Sometimes it is also necessary for a US official or ex-official to go there to secure the release, he added. Having senior White House officials on the ground in Seoul. could speed that up, if the North is willing to talk to them.

The detention came as a high-level US delegation led by White House Indo-Pacific coordinator Kurt Campbell was in Seoul for meetings with South Korean officials on North Korea’s nuclear program.

Jenny Town, director of 38 North, a Washington-based North Korea surveillance project, said it was important that the soldier apparently voluntarily visited North Korea.

“It’s not a case of arrest, but whether North Korea will accept him as a defector. The last American who tried to defect to North Korea was refused and removed,” referring to Arturo Pierre Martinez, of El Paso, Texas, who entered North Korea in 2014 and gave a press conference there denouncing American policy.

Attempts to defect to isolated and authoritarian North Korea are extremely rare, although Americans have been detained there in the past.

The State Department tells U.S. nationals not to enter North Korea “due to the serious and continuing risk of arrest and long-term detention of U.S. nationals.”

Reporting by Hyonhee Shin, Soo-hyang Choi, Ju-min Park and Josh Smith; additional reporting by Phil Smith, David Brunnstrom, Matt Spetalnick and Nandita Bose in Washington and Michelle Nichols at the United Nations; Written by Jack Kim and David Brunnstrom, editing by Tomasz Janowsk, Don Durfee and Alistair Bell

Phil Stewart has reported from over 60 countries, including Afghanistan, Ukraine, Syria, Iraq, Pakistan, Russia, Saudi Arabia, China and South Sudan. An award-winning national security journalist based in Washington, Phil has appeared on NPR, PBS NewsHour, Fox News and other programs and hosted national security events including the Reagan National Defense Forum and the German Marshall Fund. He is the recipient of the Edwin M. Hood Award for Diplomatic Correspondence and the Joe Galloway Award.

National security correspondent focusing on the Pentagon in Washington DC Reports on US military activity and operations around the world and the impact they are having. Reported from over two dozen countries, including Iraq, Afghanistan and much of the Middle East, Asia and Europe. From Karachi, Pakistan.

