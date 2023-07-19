US retail sales increase moderately; the economy is making great strides





Retail sales increased by 0.2% in June; May Data Revised Up Core Retail Sales Increase 0.6%; May data revised upwardsManufacturing output falls 0.3%

WASHINGTON, July 18 (Reuters) – U.S. retail sales rose less than expected in June as revenue at gas stations and building supply stores fell, but consumers increased or maintained spending elsewhere , which likely kept the economy on a solid growth trajectory in the second quarter.

Overall, the Commerce Department’s mixed report on Tuesday painted a picture of consumer resilience, albeit slowing spending growth. That did not change expectations that the Federal Reserve would start raising interest rates again this month after keeping them unchanged in June.

“The forces believed to be dampening real purchasing power after 16 months of Fed tightening — pandemic savings cuts, high inflation, rising borrowing costs — have failed to significantly slow consumption,” said Will Compernolle, macro strategist at FHN Financial in New York.

“The Resilient Consumer shows that the Fed has very little reason to believe its tightening has gone too far at this point.”

Retail sales rose 0.2% last month. Data for May has been revised up to show sales rose 0.5% instead of 0.3% as previously reported. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast a 0.5% rise in retail sales. Retail sales are primarily goods and are not adjusted for inflation. They increased by 1.5% over one year in June.

Spending has remained strong despite a 500 basis point hike in Fed interest rates since March 2022, when the U.S. central bank launched its fastest cycle of monetary policy tightening in more than 40 years.

A tight labor market continues to drive wage gains as some households still have savings built up during the COVID-19 pandemic. The purchasing power of consumers also increases gradually as inflation decreases.

Retail sales

Sales at auto dealers rose 0.3% in June, although manufacturers of motor vehicles reported an acceleration in unit sales last month. Automobile sales jumped 1.5% in May. There was a discrepancy between unit sales reported by manufacturers and retail sales data.

“It’s somewhat related to the fact that there’s an underlying rotation in the space, with a greater share of vehicle sales now going to businesses rather than consumers as part of normalization after pandemic-related disruptions caused a surge in consumer auto sales,” said Shannon Seery, an economist at Wells Fargo in New York. “Consumer demand for automobiles is waning after being pulled forward and financing costs are now at their highest level in 16 years.”

Online sales jumped 1.9%, the most in six months. Further gains are likely after Amazon (AMZN.O) held its Prime Day promotion in July, which was the largest on record.

Revenues at furniture stores rose 1.4% and sales at electronics and appliance stores rose 1.1%. Clothing store sales rose 0.6% in June.

But revenue from building materials and garden supplies dealers fell 1.2%. Consumers also reduced their spending on sporting goods, hobbies, books and musical instruments.

A man with a shopping bag walks past a sale sign at a retail clothing store in San Francisco, California May 13, 2013. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith/File Photo

Grocery store sales fell, as did department store receipts. Sales at gasoline stations fell 1.4% due to lower gasoline prices.

Sales at food services and drinking places edged up 0.1% after rising 1.2% in May. Economists consider dining out to be a key indicator of household finances. Although Americans are spending less at restaurants and bars, credit and debit card data suggests they are increasing their spending on other services.

Services account for the largest share of consumer spending.

“The decline in gasoline spending indicates that low- and middle-income households are saving on discretionary spending, reflecting cost-of-living pressures,” said Bill Adams, chief economist at Comerica Bank in Dallas. “Large airport crowds and exorbitant concert ticket prices, however, point to robust spending by wealthier households this summer.”

Stocks on Wall Street were trading higher. The dollar remained stable against a basket of currencies. US Treasury yields fell.

STRONG CORE SALES

Excluding automobiles, gasoline, building materials and food services, retail sales rose 0.6% in June. Data for May has been revised up slightly to show these so-called core retail sales rose 0.3% instead of the 0.2% previously reported.

Core retail sales correspond most closely to the consumer spending component of gross domestic product. June’s solid rise and May’s upward revision to core retail sales suggest that consumer spending, which accounts for more than two-thirds of the US economy, continued to grow in the latest quarter.

The pace, however, was likely slower than the first quarter, which was the fastest in nearly two years.

Basic retail sales

Economists at Bank of America Securities raised their estimate of second-quarter GDP to an annualized rate of 1.7% from 1.5%. The economy grew at a rate of 2.0% in the January-March quarter.

“The economy is plodding along without overheating,” said David Russell, vice president of Market Intelligence at TradeStation. “This is mildly positive news for investors who are concerned that the Fed will need to rise after July.”

While consumers resist, manufacturers wither under the onslaught of rising tariffs. A separate Fed report showed manufacturing output fell 0.3% in June after falling 0.2% in May. Weakness in the manufacturing sector is mostly confined to the production of goods, with service-related industries like travel continuing to expand.

“We expect this momentum to continue in the months ahead, although the recent resilience in economic activity, with our forecast of a recession pushed back to the first half of 2024, may even keep manufacturing output somewhat more buoyant,” said Andrew Hollenhorst, chief economist at Citigroup in New York.

Reporting by Lucia Mutikani; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and Andrea Ricci

