Heatwaves: World reeling from wildfires and floods as US and China discuss climate crisis





PHOENIX, July 17 (Reuters) – Asia, Europe and the United States plunged in extreme heat on Monday as global temperatures soared to alarming highs and U.S. leaders sought to revive climate diplomacy with China.

The United States has been scorched by record heat in the West and South, lashed by rains triggering flooding in the Northeast and choked with smoke from wildfires in the Midwest.

A heat dome stationed over the western United States pushed the temperature in California’s Death Valley desert to 128 degrees Fahrenheit (53 degrees Celsius) on Sunday, among the highest temperatures recorded on Earth in the past 90 years.

Phoenix hit 114F (45.5C) on Monday, matching an all-time high of 18 straight days at 110F, with forecasts showing the record set to extend for at least another week.

The heat wave in the United States coincided with extreme temperatures elsewhere in the northern hemisphere.

A remote city in China’s arid northwest, Sanbao, recorded a national record high of 52.2°C (126°F). Wildfires in Europe raged ahead of a second heatwave in two weeks that was expected to send temperatures as high as 48C (118F), while authorities in Italy and France issued heat-related health warnings.

Even in Phoenix, used to hot weather, the prolonged heat wave is testing residents and worrying officials. The international charity Salvation Army has opened 11 cooling centers and sent a mobile unit to help homeless people who have difficulty reaching the sites.

“Extreme heat is Arizona’s natural disaster. So for the Salvation Army, this is disaster response,” said Scott Johnson, spokesman for the organization in the southwestern United States.

Last year, heat killed 425 people in Phoenix-area Maricopa County. The Salvation Army mobile unit is therefore distributing cold water, hats, sunscreen and hygiene kits to people in need.

“It feels like you’re inside a clothes dryer, the clothes dryer in the laundromat. And it’s suffocating,” said Cristina Hill, a homeless woman who benefited from the outreach on Monday and said she suffered heat stroke last year. “I cry all the time. I scream in the heat.”

Another homeless woman, Maritza Villegas, said she became shaky and nervous from the heat, which caused dry heaves.

“It means a lot – the world – because without water I would be in hospital right now,” Villegas said of the assist.

Scientists have long warned that climate change, caused by CO2 emissions from burning fossil fuels, will make heat waves more frequent, more severe and more deadly. They say governments must take drastic action to reduce omissions to prevent climate catastrophe.

According to the European Union’s Copernicus Climate Change Service, 2022 and 2021 were the hottest summers on record on the continent.

[1/5]A map of North America shows concentrations of particulate matter (PM2.5), the main pollutant in wildfire smoke, as pictured on airnow.gov July 17, 2023. AirNow.gov/Handout via REUTERS.

US AND CHINA IN CLIMATE TALKS

Extreme global temperatures have underscored the urgency of renewed talks between China and the United States on climate change, especially as scientists say the goal of keeping global warming to within 1.5 degrees Celsius of pre-industrial levels is out of reach.

US climate envoy John Kerry met his Chinese counterpart Xie Zhenhua in Beijing, calling for joint action to reduce methane emissions and coal-fired electricity.

“Over the next three days, we hope we can begin to take big steps that will send a signal to the world of China’s and the United States’ serious goal of confronting a common risk, threat, challenge to all of humanity created by humans themselves,” Kerry said.

“It’s toxic to both Chinese and Americans and people in every country on the planet.”

Prolonged high temperatures in China are threatening power grids and crops and raising concerns of a repeat of last year’s drought, the worst in 60 years.

Typhoon Talim was gaining strength and was expected to land overnight along China’s southern coast, forcing the cancellation of flights and trains in the Guangdong and Hainan regions.

In South Korea, torrential rains claimed 40 lives when river embankments collapsed, causing flash floods. They followed the heaviest rain recorded in the capital Seoul last year.

UNBEATABLE EUROPEAN HEAT

A relentless heat wave also continued in Europe.

Italy’s health ministry on Monday issued red weather alerts – signaling a possible health threat to anyone exposed to the heat – for 20 of the country’s 27 major cities on Tuesday, and that number is expected to rise to 23 on Wednesday.

France’s public health agency said the current spell of hot weather is likely to hospitalize or kill “many” people, as heat waves have done nearly every summer since 2015. The World Meteorological Organization said extreme heat and rainfall are expected to last through August.

“In many parts of the world, today is predicted to be the hottest day on record,” tweeted Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, director general of the World Health Organization.

“The #ClimateCrisis is not a warning. It is happening. I urge world leaders to ACT now.”

As many as 61,000 people are believed to have died in Europe during last summer’s heat waves, with a dreaded repeat this season.

“My concern is really health – the health of vulnerable people who live just below the roofs of houses that are not prepared for such high temperatures,” said Robert Vautard, climatologist and director of the French Institute Pierre-Simon Laplace. “It could create a lot of deaths.”

Reporting by Kate Abnett in Brussels, Valerie Volcovici in Beijing, Charlie Devereaux and Emma Pinedo in Madrid, Giselda Vagnoni and Crispian Balmer in Rome, Emma Farge in Geneva, Michele Kambas in Nicosia, Hyonhee Shin in Seoul, Julia Harte in New York and Liliana Salgado in Phoenix; Written by Charlie Devereux and Daniel Trotta; Editing by Andrew Cawthorne, Nick Zieminski and Aurora Ellis

