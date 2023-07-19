US funds hit limits on holdings of high-flying tech stocks





Many of the largest US investment funds are being barred from buying more shares in popular stocks due to diversification rules, as they struggle to keep up with indices that are increasingly dominated by a few massive tech groups.

Major asset managers and mutual fund specialists such as Fidelity, BlackRock, JPMorgan Asset Management, American Century and Morgan Stanley Investment Management have come up against strict regulatory limits that determine whether a fund can be classified as diversified.

The trend is yet another sign of how a lopsided rally fueled by a handful of big companies is creating unexpected problems for investors and index providers, and follows news that even the Nasdaq 100, the index most closely associated with high-flying tech groups, will be rebalanced to reduce the dominance of the biggest groups such as Apple, Microsoft and Nvidia.

The S&P 500 has gained 18% so far this year, but seven big tech stocks have accounted for the majority of the gains.

Mutual funds that register with the Securities and Exchange Commission as diversified funds cannot invest more than 25% of their assets in large holdings, with a large holding being defined as a stock that represented more than 5% of the fund’s portfolio at the time of investment.

Funds are not penalized if the value of their existing large holdings naturally exceeds the 25% limit, but once reached, they can no longer buy the affected shares.

In late May, Fidelity’s $108 billion Contrafund, for example, could no longer buy shares of Meta, Berkshire Hathaway, Microsoft and Amazon, as they together made up 32% of its portfolio.

BlackRocks Technology Opportunities Fund was barred from buying more shares in Apple, Microsoft and Nvidia, while JPMorgans’ large-cap growth fund exceeded the limit for Microsoft, Apple, Nvidia, Alphabet and Amazon.

The recent rally means that even funds that only mirror major benchmarks such as the Russell 1000 Growth Index would exceed this limit.

The SEC said in 2019 that it would not enforce the tougher 25% limit on passive investment funds that violate guidelines while tracking an index, but the restrictions make it harder for active managers to make bets.

If the rules aren’t enforced, it usually means they don’t make sense, said Rob Arnott, president of Research Affiliates, a $130 billion asset manager. What happens to anyone who wants to slightly overweight companies that are already large in the index?

Personally, I think valuations have taken a step ahead of themselves…[but] suppose you think the future prospects of Apple and Microsoft are prodigious?

Some asset managers such as T Rowe Price have chosen to reclassify many of their funds as undiversified. This allows them to make more concentrated bets, but requires shareholder approval and may discourage potential clients who assume an undiversified fund is very risky.

Stephen Cohen, a partner at law firm Dechert, said the most likely outcome for any fund that inadvertently breaks the rules would be for the SEC to compel them to comply. However, funds that lost money in the event of a breach could also be exposed to legal action from investors.

A plaintiff would allege that the fund failed to obtain shareholder approval to become undiversified and, therefore, made a material misstatement in its registration statement that caused harm to shareholders, Cohen said.

BlackRock, Morgan Stanley, JPMorgan, Fidelity and American Century all declined to comment.

The Nasdaq changes, which were announced earlier this month and take effect next Monday, underscore how index providers face similar pressures to diversify their holdings. The Nasdaq 100 will be updated next week as it passed a separate, looser regulatory threshold that required the combined weight of large holdings to be less than 50%.

The combined weighting of the six largest companies in the Nasdaq 100 will be reduced from 50% to 40% so that all funds that track the index can continue to meet the requirements to be a regulated investment company.

