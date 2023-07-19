US missile submarine visits South Korea as allies talk war planning





[1/3]The South Korean and American flags are waved next to each other in Yongin, South Korea, August 23, 2016. Courtesy Ken Scar/US Army/Handout via REUTERS/File Photo

SEOUL, July 18 (Reuters) – For the first time since the 1980s, a U.S. nuclear ballistic missile submarine (SSBN) visited South Korea on Tuesday as allies kicked off talks to coordinate their responses to nuclear war with the North. Korea.

White House Indo-Pacific Coordinator Kurt Campbell confirmed the rare visit, which was expected after it was announced in a joint statement at a summit between South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol and US President Joe Biden in Washington in April.

“As we speak, a US nuclear submarine is calling at Busan today. This is the first visit by (a) US nuclear submarine in decades,” Campbell told reporters during a briefing in Seoul, where he was taking part in the first nuclear advisory group (NCG) discussion with South Korean officials.

The group, aiming to better coordinate an allied nuclear response in the event of war with North Korea, was also announced at the April summit amid growing calls in South Korea for its own nuclear weapons, a step at which Washington opposes.

North Korea, which tested an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) last week, on Monday condemned the NCG for “openly discussing the use of nuclear weapons” and warned against allied plans to increase displays of military force, including the underwater visit.

Campbell did not identify the submarine, but said his visit was a manifestation of American commitment to the defense of South Korea.

The South Korean Ministry of Defense later confirmed the arrival of the submarine and identified it as the USS Kentucky, an Ohio-class SSBN.

American SSBNs rely on stealth to ensure their survival and preserve their ability to launch nuclear missiles during a war, and they rarely make public calls at foreign ports.

The United States has pledged to deploy more strategic assets such as aircraft carriers, submarines and long-range bombers to South Korea to deter North Korea, which has developed increasingly powerful missiles that can hit targets as far away as the United States.

The US Navy has 14 SSBNs, often called boomers. The Ohio-class submarines carry 20 Trident II D5 missiles, each capable of delivering up to eight nuclear warheads to targets 12,000 km (7,500 miles) away.

There were regular SSBN visits to South Korea in the 1970s, another period when South Korea debated the strength of American commitment and the need for its own nuclear arsenal, according to a report by the Federation of American Scientists.

NUCLEAR PLANS

South Korea’s senior deputy national security adviser Kim Tae-hyo, who co-chaired the meeting, said the talks were enough to ensure South Korea did not need to develop its own nuclear weapons.

The two sides agreed to facilitate information sharing – including establishing a secure communications network – as well as coordination and planning in the event of a North Korean nuclear attack, which would face an “overwhelming” allied response, Kim said.

The allies will also develop “operations, exercises, simulations, training and investment activities” to enhance nuclear deterrence and response capabilities on the Korean Peninsula, according to a statement released after the meeting.

South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol said the NCG would be a “starting point” to build a strong and effective deterrent against North Korea.

“Through a South Korea-US alliance upgraded to a new nuclear-based paradigm, we will make substantial efforts to fundamentally block North Korea’s nuclear and missile threats,” Yoon said during the briefing. a press briefing.

China and North Korea have criticized the formation of the group as further increasing tensions on the Korean peninsula.

When asked if South Korea would play a role in U.S. decision-making, a senior U.S. administration official told Reuters the group was more focused on sharing information.

“A big part of the goal here is to make sure our South Korean allies have more transparency, more access, a more direct link to planning, so they can understand how government officials have been thinking since a long time to what is happening in defense and deterrence for South Korea,” the official said, speaking on condition of anonymity to discuss the talks.

Reporting by Hyonhee Shin, Ju-min Park and Josh Smith; Additional reporting by Steve Holland and David Brunnstrom in Washington and Soo-hyang Choi in Seoul; Editing by Ed Davies, Stephen Coates, Lincoln Feast, Michael Perry and Tom Hogue

Our standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.reuters.com/world/asia-pacific/us-skorean-officials-huddle-new-nuclear-war-planning-talks-2023-07-18/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos