



UK inflation fell more than expected to 7.9% in June on a sharp drop in petrol prices, easing expectations about how aggressively the Bank of England will have to hike interest rates next year.

The National Statistical Office said annual inflation, measured by the consumer price index, resumed its downward trend after unexpectedly holding at 8.7 per cent in May. The decline beat City’s forecast for a decline of 8.2%.

Financial markets reacted to the figures by betting that the Bank of England would not raise rates further above 6% early next year.

Further fueling hopes of relief for mortgage holders, the market also predicted that the central bank would introduce a more modest quarter-point increase in borrowing costs at its next policy-making meeting in August, rather than a half-point increase from the current level of 5 per cent.

The number, which fell short of expectations for the first time in months after stubbornly holding high levels, was the lowest since March 2022, but still well above the bank’s official target of 2%. However, inflation in the UK remains the highest among the G7 developed countries.

The most recent snapshot showed that gasoline and diesel prices were down more than a fifth from the same month a year ago, when they were close to record highs, driving the decline in inflation.

The annual rate of increase in food and beverage prices also slowed to 17.3% in June from 18.3% in May, helped to lower the headline inflation rate, as hopes of easing pressure on households increased.

Excluding food and energy, core inflation, which is closely monitored by the Bank of England, also fell back to 6.9% after reaching a 30-year high of 7.1% in May.

The bank has already raised interest rates from an all-time low of 0.1% in December 2021 to 5% for the 13th consecutive time, adding financial pressure to households amidst a cost-of-living crisis.

On Wednesday morning, the pound lost about 1 cent against the US dollar to $1.29 on international currency markets as interest rate hikes became more likely to taper off.

Prime Minister Jeremy Hunt said: Inflation is falling and is at its lowest level since last March. However, we are not satisfied and know that high prices are still a big worry for families and businesses.

The best and only way to ease this pressure and get the economy back on track is to stick to our plan to cut inflation in half this year.

Inflation in the UK remains the highest among the G7 developed countries and financial markets expect banks to raise their borrowing costs further at their next policy meeting in August.

Inflation has been consistently high and remains higher than its international competitors. This is becoming a hallmark of the Conservative economic failure, said prospective Prime Minister Rachel Reeves.

Today’s numbers confirm that families across the country already know that prices are still rising at an alarming rate and are bearing the brunt of the cost.

Adding fiscal pressure on households amid a cost-of-living crisis, the central bank has already raised its key interest rate 13 times in a row, from an all-time low of 0.1% in December 2021 to 5%.

