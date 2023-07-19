Visit of a US nuclear-capable submarine to South Korea





A US submarine capable of launching nuclear ballistic missiles arrived in South Korea on Tuesday for the first time in four decades, Washington’s latest effort to boost South Koreans’ confidence in its commitment to defending the country against North Korea.

As we speak, a US nuclear submarine is calling at Busan today, Kurt Campbell, the White House Indo-Pacific coordinator, told reporters in Seoul on Tuesday, referring to the port in South Korea’s southeast corner.

Hours later, early Wednesday local time, North Korea fired two short-range ballistic missiles off its east coast, according to the South Korean military. The North has bristled for days over the Pentagons’ plan to send in the nuclear submarine and fired its newest intercontinental ballistic missile, the Hwasong-18, last Wednesday.

The Pentagon had said a nuclear-powered ballistic missile submarine was on its way, but Mr Campbell was the first US official to confirm its arrival.

The Kentucky stopover, an Ohio-class ballistic missile submarine, reflects the United States’ ironclad commitment to the Republic of Korea for our extended deterrence guarantee, the U.S. military said in a statement Tuesday, using South Korea’s official name.

When President Biden and his South Korean counterpart, Yoon Suk Yeol, met in Washington in April, a question high on their agenda was how to assure worried South Koreans that the United States would defend its ally North Korea despite the North’s growing nuclear arsenal.

Ahead of the summit, Mr Yoon suggested that South Korea might one day try to develop its own nuclear weapons.

At the summit meeting, Yoon reaffirmed South Korea’s policy of not developing nuclear weapons. Instead, the two leaders announced a statement from Washington in which Mr. Biden said any nuclear attack by the North on the South would be met with a swift, overwhelming and decisive response with the full range of American capabilities, including nuclear.

To demonstrate such commitment, the United States has agreed to enhance regular visibility of strategic assets around the Korean Peninsula, including visits by a US ballistic-missile nuclear submarine. The allies also agreed to create a nuclear advisory group to discuss how to respond to a nuclear attack by Kim Jong-un’s forces.

Mr. Campbell led the US delegation to the group’s inaugural meeting on Tuesday at Mr. Yoons’ presidential office in Seoul. Mr Yoon told the meeting that his country’s ties with the United States were being transformed into a nuclear-based alliance, according to his office.

Any nuclear attack by North Korea against the United States or its allies is unacceptable and will bring about the end of this regime, the group said in a later statement.

North Korea has accused Washington and Seoul of raising tensions by openly discussing the use of the nuclear bomb. Washington’s moves to bolster the alliance with South Korea would only move further away from the negotiating table, Kim Yo-jong, Kim’s sister and spokeswoman, said in a statement to North Korean state media on Monday.

According to military analysts, American ballistic nuclear submarines made a total of 35 stops in South Korea between 1976 and 1981. The United States withdrew some of its troops stationed in South Korea in the 1970s as it tried, as it does today, to allay South Korean fears about its defense commitment.

The United States removed all of its tactical nuclear weapons from South Korea in 1991 as part of global nuclear arms reduction efforts. In 1992, the two Koreas signed an agreement prohibiting the testing, manufacturing, producing, receiving, possessing, stockpiling, deploying or using nuclear weapons.

The North reneged on this agreement by developing and testing nuclear weapons. Some Southern analysts wonder whether South Korea also violated the agreement by hosting a US nuclear submarine in one of its ports. The country’s defense ministry insisted the stopover did not violate the inter-Korean agreement.

