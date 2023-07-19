Britain’s inflation rate fell short of expectations at 7.9% in June





A skyline view of the City of London’s financial district.

Mike Kemp | in the photo | Getty Images

London UK Inflation cooled significantly in June, coming in at 7.9% yoy, below consensus expectations.

Economists polled by Reuters expected the consumer price index to rise 8.2 per cent annually after hitting a better-than-expected 8.7 per cent in May, but annual inflation remains well above the Bank of England’s 2 per cent target.

On a month-to-month basis, headline CPI increased 0.1%, below the consensus estimate of 0.4%. Excluding volatile energy, food, alcohol and tobacco prices, core inflation remained rigid at an annual rate of 6.9%, but fell from a 31-year high of 7.1% in May.

Falling auto fuel prices were the biggest downward contributor to the monthly change in the CPI annual rate, the Office for National Statistics said Wednesday. Food prices rose in June but were down slightly compared to the same period last year.

“There was no significant offsetting upside contribution to interest rate changes,” ONS added.

Sterling lost 0.6% against the dollar on Wednesday, hovering around $1.296 as of 7:50 am London time.

Treasury Secretary John Glenn told CNBC on Wednesday that the larger-than-expected drop in inflation was “very encouraging”.

“But there is no satisfaction here in the Treasury,” he added. “We are working closely with the Bank of England to halve it this year and bring it down to the long-term 2 per cent level.”

The UK has endured sustained high inflation, which the government and the Bank of England have warned could take root in the economy as a cost of living crisis and tight labor market fuel wage prices rise.

Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey and UK Treasury Secretary Jeremy Hunt told an audience in the City of London earlier this month that the high wage agreement was hurting efforts to contain inflation.

The Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) projected last month that the UK would experience the highest level of inflation of any developed country this year, with a headline rate of 6.9 per cent.

The Bank of England last month raised interest rates for the 13th time in a row as the Monetary Policy Committee struggles to curb demand and contain inflation.

After UK interest rates have risen from 0.1% to 5% over the past 20 months, markets are barely pricing in another aggressive mid-term hike to 5.5% at the MPC’s August meeting.

‘Sparkle of Light’

While energy and fuel prices are driving headline inflation “in the right direction”, stubbornly high core inflation and food costs mean Wednesday’s print is unlikely to provide “real relief to struggling households and businesses”, said Suren Thiru, economics director at the Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales.

“A drop in inflation in June should lead to a sharp drop in July, with headline rates likely to drop below 7% as Ofgem cuts energy costs following lower energy price caps,” Thiru said in a statement.

He added that core inflation would continue to trend downward as the lag effects of the Bank of England’s (BoE) tightening monetary policy and government tax hikes would squeeze demand. Nonetheless, he warned that this would come “at the expense of a remarkably weak economy and higher unemployment.”

“Rates may rise again in August, but setting rates with too much focus on current inflation data could lead to policy mistakes given the long lag between rate hikes and their impact on the broader economy,” Thiru said.

Marcus Brookes, chief investment officer at Quilter Investors, said the CPI drop represented a “glimmer of light” but once again wonders why the UK is such an extreme outlier among major economies when it comes to inflation.

“Demand has withstood both inflation and rising interest rates, but cracks are showing and the economy is likely to suffer as a result as more mortgage holders are exposed to current rates.”

Brookes noted that as the government faces elections in 2024, it is unlikely that the Bank of England will raise interest rates further and tighten fiscal policy, so this path to a likely recession next year may be needed to bring inflation back to target.

“Inflation should start returning to more satisfactory levels soon, but as we have seen, these projections are unpredictable,” he added.

“For investors, that means seeking refuge in quality companies that can navigate this difficult environment while also considering UK fixed income investments like Gilt that can look attractively priced right now as we enter potentially tough economic times.”

