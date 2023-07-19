US bank imposes mortgage layoffs





Minneapolis-based U.S. Bank, the fourth-largest U.S. mortgage lender, is laying off employees in its mortgage division this week, a spokesperson confirmed Tuesday.

The announcement follows a decline in its mortgage lending in the first quarter of 2023, with second quarter results to be released Wednesday morning.

The current job cut also comes amid rumors that depository lenders will see changes to their residential mortgage capital requirements under Basel III regulations.

At US Bank, we make decisions that position us well for the market today and in the future, a spokesperson told HousingWire. As a result, we have made the difficult decision to reduce resources in certain roles aligned with areas of the business that continue to slow while investing in others where we see growth potential.

The spokesperson did not provide further details, such as the number of employees affected. Inside Mortgage Finance first broke news of the layoffs.

US Bank, owned by US Bancorp, was number four among mortgage originators in the United States in the first quarter of 2023, according to IMF estimates.

However, mortgage volume is plummeting at the bank amid soaring rates. Banks’ total mortgage lending volume reached $9.6 billion from January to March, down 41.7% year-on-year.

The bank tries to maintain a balanced portfolio between retail and correspondent loans. From January to March, the bank created $4.47 billion in volume in the retail channel and $5.8 billion through the correspondent channel, according to IMF estimates.

The U.S. bank would be affected by new residential mortgage capital requirements under Basel III rules, which are expected to be released on July 27, according to a Bloomberg report. Under the latest draft proposal, risk weights of 40% to 90% would be assigned to large banks, depending on the loan-to-value ratio. The current rule sets a 50% risk weighting on most first residential mortgages.

The bank announced in December 2022 that it would close the wholesale mortgage lending business it inherited when it acquired California-based MUFG Union Bank.

US Bank completed the acquisition of MUFG’s core regional banking franchise from Japanese financial group Mitsubishi UFJ in early December 2022, adding 1 million consumers and approximately 190,000 small business customers on the West Coast.

The spokesperson said the layoffs are not related to or specific to Union Bank.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.housingwire.com/articles/us-bank-imposes-mortgage-layoffs/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos