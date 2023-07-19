Jaguar Land Rover owners investment in UK’s electric car battery factory says ‘very welcome’, Labor MP | business news





The decision by Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) owners to invest in electric vehicle battery production in the UK is “very welcome”, a Labor MP said.

Darren Jones, chair of the Multilateral Business and Trade Council, responded to reports that Tata Motors would set up a battery gigafactory in Somerset for JLR operations, potentially creating thousands of jobs.

“However, we will want to reflect on the subsidy package needed to secure this decision and whether this approach is scalable to meet the needs of additional battery manufacturing sites for other carmakers across the UK,” he added.

Chief of Staff Jonathan Reynolds added that the Labor government plans to invest in eight gigafactories and provide “80,000 additional jobs” to the auto industry.

The Gigafactory, which is expected to be officially announced on Wednesday, follows talks with the government about the level of financial support Tata will receive in return for its investment.

High energy prices in the UK were seen as a potential barrier to trade.

Reportedly, the India-based company was considering a site in Spain as an alternative.

Neither the company nor the government has commented yet.

If confirmed, the decision would mark a breakthrough in the race to secure domestic battery production ahead of 2030, when the UK is set to ban the sale of cars powered by petrol and diesel as part of its battle against climate change.

The journey so far has been plagued by many setbacks, including the collapse of battery startup Britishvolt earlier this year.

Nissan warned that electricity costs continue to pose a threat while building a battery production facility in Sunderland.

Other issues include the lack of public charging infrastructure and the high price of current electric vehicles compared to conventional electric vehicles.

Industries across Europe are also concerned about 10% tariffs making electric vehicles even more expensive.

According to the so-called rules of origin included in the Brexit deal agreement, from 2024 45% of EV value must originate in the EU or the UK to avoid being charged.

There have been initial talks between EU and UK officials about potentially extending the 2024 deadline to help both sides.

With Asia currently leading the way in production, the biggest concern is expensive battery components from vehicle origin.

The UK is already home to most of JLR’s production and research and development operations, and the Gigafactory will puncture a major hole in the UK supply chain.

Commenting on the reported deal, Colin Walker, Transport Director for the Energy and Climate Intelligence Unit, said: “Building this battery plant is essential if the UK’s automotive industry is to keep up with the times, continue to employ tens of thousands of people and generate billions of dollars in export revenue.”

