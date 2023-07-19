



In line with the April 2023 Washington Declaration and the historic decision by President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. and President Yoon Suk Yeol to establish the Bilateral Nuclear Advisory Group (NCG), the national security authorities of the United States (US) and the Republic of Korea (ROK) launched the inaugural meeting of the NCG on July 18, 2023 in Seoul. The NCG will be an enduring mechanism to strengthen the US-ROK alliance and improve our combined deterrence and response posture. Accordingly, the collective strength of our two nations will directly contribute to the maintenance of peace and stability on the Korean Peninsula and throughout the Indo-Pacific region.

The inaugural meeting of the NCG was convened by Dr. Kim Tae-hyo, Deputy Chief National Security Advisor of the Republic of Korea; Dr. Kurt Campbell, Indo-Pacific Coordinator at the US National Security Council (NSC); and Ms. Cara Abercrombie, Defense Policy and Arms Control Coordinator at the NSC. Defense officials from the Republic of Korea and the United States led at the assistant secretary level, and foreign affairs officials took part in the meeting.

This inaugural meeting of the NCG provided the United States with an opportunity to reaffirm and reinforce American commitment to provide extensive deterrence to the Republic of Korea, supported by the full range of American capabilities, including nuclear. Any nuclear attack by North Korea against the United States or its allies is unacceptable and will bring about the end of this regime, and the United States and the Republic of Korea have stressed that any nuclear attack by the DPRK against the Republic of Korea will receive a swift, overwhelming and decisive response. Both sides affirmed that the NCG will play a vital role in discussing and advancing bilateral approaches, including guidelines, to nuclear and strategic planning and responses to DPRK aggression. To this end, the two sides have established a series of work streams to strengthen nuclear deterrence and response capabilities on the Korean Peninsula, including the development of security and information-sharing protocols; crisis and emergency nuclear consultation and communication processes; as well as the coordination and development of planning activities, operations, exercises, simulations, training and relevant investments. In particular, the United States and the ROK discussed the joint planning and execution of the ROK’s conventional support for U.S. nuclear operations as well as how to improve the visibility of U.S. strategic asset deployments around the Korean Peninsula.

Both parties are committed to expeditiously executing these workstreams and other efforts within the NCG, and reporting progress to the Presidents of the Republic of Korea and the United States through their respective chains of command in the coming months. The NCG will be held quarterly at the appropriate levels, with the next major level meeting later this year in the United States.

###

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.whitehouse.gov/briefing-room/statements-releases/2023/07/18/joint-readout-of-the-inaugural-u-s-rok-nuclear-consultative-group-meeting/

