Tata Group Invests Over $4 Billion in UK Gigafactory, Creates Thousands of Jobs





Tata Group has announced a new multi-billion pound electric vehicle battery plant to be built in the UK. It is one of the largest investments in the UK automotive sector. The investment will create up to 4,000 new direct jobs and thousands more in the wider supply chain that drives the Prime Minister’s economic growth priorities. The new gigafactory is set to provide nearly half of the battery production needed for the turbocharged UK to transition to zero-emission vehicles by 2030.

The UK has been chosen as the home of Tata Group’s first gigafactory outside India, a move to create thousands of jobs and provide a major boost to the UK’s automotive sector.

The Tata Group has confirmed that the UK has secured one of its biggest investments in the UK automotive industry today (19th July). Gigafactory will secure British-made batteries for another Tata Sons investment, Jaguar Land Rover, as well as other manufacturers in the UK and Europe.

The 40 GWh new gigafactory will be one of the largest in Europe. It will create up to 4,000 highly skilled jobs, as well as thousands of additional jobs in the wider supply chain for battery materials and critical minerals, helping to grow the economy and advance the UK’s commitment to net zero.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said:

Tata Group’s multi-billion pound investment in a new battery plant in the UK is a testament to the strength of our automotive manufacturing industry and skilled workforce.

A global transition to zero-emissions vehicles is well under way, which will help grow our economy by leading the way in battery technology and creating up to 4,000 jobs and thousands more in the supply chain.

We are very proud that the UK has been chosen as the home of Tata Group’s first gigafactory outside India, securing our position as one of the most attractive locations for manufacturing electric vehicles.

N Chandrasekaran, Chairman of Tata Sons, said:

Tata Group is committed to a sustainable future throughout its business.

Today I am delighted to announce that Tata Group is opening one of Europe’s largest battery cell manufacturing facilities in the UK. Our multi-billion pound investment will bring state-of-the-art technology to the country, helping the automotive sector transition to electric mobility based on its own initiative, JLR.

With this strategic investment, Tata Group further strengthens its commitment to the UK, with many companies operating in the UK across technology, consumer, services, steel, chemicals and automotive.

We also thank His Majesty’s Government for working closely with us to make this investment possible.

The £4 billion investment represents a historic moment for the UK in growing the electric vehicle industry. The new Gigafactory will supply JLR’s future battery electric models, including the Range Rover, Defender, Discovery and Jaguar brands, and will likely supply other automakers as well. Production of the new Gigafactory is scheduled to begin in 2026.

This investment will be critical to boosting the UK’s battery manufacturing capacity needed to support the electric vehicle industry in the long term. An initial output of 40 GWh will provide nearly half of the battery production the Faraday Institution estimates the UK will need by 2030.

Commerce Secretary Kemi Badenoch said:

Today’s multi-billion pound investment shows that the government has the right plan when it comes to the automotive sector.

We are supporting the UK car industry to help grow the UK economy as it transitions to electric vehicles, and this latest investment will secure thousands of highly skilled jobs across the country.

Tata’s decision is a major confidence vote for British cars. The Government is committed to making the UK one of the world’s leading locations for automotive investment, as evidenced by the Automotive Transformation Fund, British Industry Supercharger and strong research and development support programs.

Treasury Secretary Jeremy Hunt said:

This is a huge vote of confidence for the UK and will drive growth in our economy, create thousands of jobs and power the transition to electric vehicles.

The Tata Group’s Gigafactory was built on the strengths of the manufacturing industry and the show was on the right track, supporting a sector that will underpin our future prosperity for decades to come.

Secretary of Energy and Security Grant Shapps said:

Tata’s announcement today is great news. We have worked tirelessly across companies and governments to prove why the UK is the best place to invest.

This new Gigafactory puts us firmly on the fast track to becoming the capital of the European electric vehicle market and makes it clear how they view the UK as a place for their future growth.

With thousands of jobs on site and in the supply chain, this new plant will be a cornerstone of our automotive industry, helping manufacturers develop and expand and customers transitioning away from gasoline and diesel.

Background: Details of government support for Tata Sons will be published in a timely manner as part of regular transparency data. The Automotive Transformation Fund (ATF) supports the development of an internationally competitive electric vehicle supply chain in the UK. Investments through the ATF will develop a high-end, end-to-end electric vehicle supply chain in the UK. This includes unlocking private investment in gigafactories, battery materials supply chains, motors, power electronics and fuel cell systems. ATF is provided by the Department for Business and Trade in partnership with the Advanced Propulsion Centre. The Advanced Propulsion Center (APC) was launched in 2013 by HMG and the Automotive Council to stimulate private investment in new supply chains for low-carbon vehicles. The APC late-stage cooperative R&D competition is an important part of government support for the UK automotive sector’s transition to zero-emission vehicles. Government and industry have jointly committed around $1.4 billion through the APC Competition to accelerate the development and commercialization of strategically important new technologies that strengthen the UK’s international competitiveness. British Industry Supercharger: Announced in February 2023, more than 300 businesses across the UK will benefit from the British Industry Supercharger. It offers targeted action to keep pace with other major economies around the world, where energy costs for UK industry are leveling the playing field for UK businesses across Europe. As with other automotive supply chain sectors such as steel, chemicals, aluminum, rubber, glass and accumulators, battery manufacturers are eligible for this support. For more information on Faraday Institution battery estimates, see the Faraday Institution website: https://www.faraday.ac.uk/ev-economics-study-2022/

