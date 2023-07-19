Positive Changes to Automatic Extension of UK Immigration Rules for Pre-Settled Status, Tom Marsom





Just before Christmas 2022, the High Court ruled against the Home Office on the legality of the two-phase EU agreement application process.

In its ruling, the High Court said it was illegal to require EEA and Swiss nationals with pre-settlement status to make a second application to the EU settlement system for settlement status or otherwise risk becoming overstayers.

In February 2023, the Interior Ministry announced that it would not appeal the ruling and would implement the ruling into law.

On July 17, 2023, the new immigration rules submitted to Parliament confirm that from September 2023, people with pre-settlement status under the EU Settlement Scheme (EUS) will automatically extend their status two years before it expires if they do not obtain a settlement status.

Who is affected?

EEA and Swiss nationals with Pre-Settled Status (5-year residence permit).

People with settled status (i.e. permanent residency/indefinite residence) are not affected as they are already settled in the UK.

what’s the matter?

EEA and Swiss nationals with Pre-Settled Status currently have an expiration date for that status. Typically five years from the date the status was granted.

Current system: Pre-Settled Status holders must apply for Settled Status before their Pre-Settled Status expires or they forfeit their right to reside in the UK. Pre-Settled Status cannot be extended. New System: Pre-Settled Status is automatically extended for 2 years upon expiration. This means that the status virtually never expires and there is no need to apply.

The Home Office will automatically attempt to grant settlement status if, after 5 consecutive years of residence in the UK, records determine that the requirements are met (i.e. no criminal record, 5 years residence, no absence for more than 180 days out of 12 months).

They will most likely use your National Insurance number and other personal data to make these decisions.

If a decision cannot be made based on available data, Pre-Settled Status holders will likely be invited to apply for Settled Status if they so choose.

Of course, applying for Settled Status is optional, as Pre-Settled Status is extended for two years.

However, Settled Status is a prerequisite to applying for naturalization as a British citizen. Therefore, Pre-Settled Status holders wishing to apply for UK citizenship must first obtain Settled Status (either automatically or through application).

What should I do?

Holders of Pre-Settled Status do not need to take any action as the extension is automatic. Settled Status holders do not need to take action because they have already been settled. Pre-Settled Status holders interested in UK citizenship should check their online account five years after their date of entry into the UK to see if they have been automatically upgraded to Settled Status. If not, you must apply for settled status. Employers must continue to request rights to work-sharing codes from pre-settlement status holders even if the expiration date is automatically extended. A new expiration date must be recorded every two years.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://blog.macfarlanes.com/post/102ijpr/positive-changes-to-uk-immigration-rules-automatic-extensions-for-those-with-pr The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos