What do we know about the American soldier in North Korea?





Seoul, South Korea CNN —

For the first time in decades, an American soldier would be detained in North Korea. It’s a scenario that could cause a diplomatic headache for the United States as it, alongside ally South Korea, tries to keep the pressure on Pyongyang as the isolated nation steps up its ballistic missile tests and belligerent rhetoric.

The U.S. military identified the soldier who crossed the demarcation line with North Korea on Tuesday as Pvt. Travis King.

US military officials said King voluntarily and without permission entered North Korea during a civilian visit to the Joint Security Zone, a small collection of buildings inside the 150-mile-long demilitarized zone (DMZ) that has separated North and South Korea since the end of the Korean War in 1953.

We believe he is currently being held (in the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea) and are working with our counterparts (in the Korean People’s Army) to resolve this incident, U.S. Forces Korea spokesman Col. Isaac Taylor said in a statement.

Here’s what we know so far.

King is a cavalry scout who joined the Army in January 2021. At the time of his rotation to South Korea, King was assigned to 6th Squadron, 1st Cavalry Regiment, 1st Brigade Combat Team, 1st Armored Division at Fort Bliss, Texas, according to Army spokesman Bryce Dubee.

US officials did not say how long King had been in South Korea, but at one point he was disciplined for assault and spent 50 days in a detention center.

It is unclear whether King spent this time in South Korean custody or in US military custody, but according to US officials, at some point after his release he was escorted to an airport for a flight back to the United States.

At the airport, Kings’ escorts were unable to pass a security checkpoint with him, and at some point after that he left the airport and then headed for the joint security area tour.

King would be the first American soldier to enter North Korea since 1982.

Her mother, Claudine Gates, told ABC she was shocked by the news. I don’t see Travis doing anything like that, Gates told ABC, adding that she heard from her son several days ago and that he told her he would be returning to his base in Fort Bliss.

Relations between the United States and North Korea have been strained for decades, but things are particularly difficult right now.

Tensions between Pyongyang and Washington have risen as the North ramped up its nuclear and missile programs in the years after talks between former US President Donald Trump and North Korea’s Kim Jong Un broke down in 2019.

Those talks, which spanned three in-person meetings and saw Trump become the first sitting US president to cross the same line King crossed on Tuesday, ended without any significant diplomatic breakthrough.

North Korea has tested intercontinental ballistic missiles three times so far this year and has accused Washington and Seoul of stoking tensions with military exercises and weapons deployments, including that of a US Navy nuclear-capable ballistic missile submarine to the South Korean port of Busan this week.

Last year, North Korea tested more than 90 cruise and ballistic missiles, including one that flew over Japan, in defiance of international sanctions. The spike in testing has raised concerns over preparations for a potential nuclear test, its first since 2017.

The United States does not have official diplomatic relations with North Korea. Instead, the Swedish Embassy in Pyongyang acts as liaison for the United States.

King is now in the hands of a notoriously autocratic and opaque one-party regime that views the United States as a mortal enemy.

The value of military intelligence King could provide to North Korea is uncertain. As a soldier, he probably wouldn’t have access to high-level information, but just by being on a US military installation, he might be able to talk about things like the layout of the bases or the units and number of soldiers there.

But as an American soldier and citizen, King also gives Pyongyang a potentially powerful bargaining chip.

The United Nations Command, which oversees operations in the DMZ, said it was working with our (North) Korean People’s Army counterparts to resolve the incident. What North Korea might require to return King to the United States is unknown.

Or North Korea could use King for propaganda purposes.

A handful of American soldiers have defected to the North Korean side in the decades since the end of the Korean War, but there have been no recent defections.

And it’s unclear at this time what Kings’ intentions were.

Even so, there have been numerous more recent cases of US nationals stranded in North Korea or detained, sometimes for long periods, as US officials seek their release and Pyongyang seeks concessions.

The last known American detained by North Korea was Bruce Byron Lowrance, who according to North Korean state media was transferred from China to North Korea.

Pyongyang accused Lowrance of working for the Central Intelligence Agency, but released him about a month after his arrest, as the Swedish Embassy in North Korea facilitated the release.

The most famous recent case of an American detained in North Korea is that of Otto Warmbier, an American student who visited there as a tourist in 2016.

His planned five-day stay turned into a 17-month detention after he was charged with trying to steal a political banner from his hotel.

Warmbier was sentenced to 15 years of hard labor, but was handed over to US authorities in 2017. However, Warmbier’s physical condition was poor, with Washington claiming he was tortured in custody.

He died less than a week after returning to the United States with severe brain damage.

Perhaps the most famous case of an American soldier crossing into North Korea is that of Charles Jenkins, a US Army sergeant who entered the North in 1965 while stationed in a US military unit near the DMZ.

Jenkins later claimed to have regretted his defection and blamed the decision on alcohol.

While in North Korea, he appeared in propaganda films, taught English to North Korean spies, and spent up to eight hours a day studying the writings of North Korean leaders.

He was allowed to leave North Korea in 2004, two years after his wife, a Japanese national who was abducted from her home in Japan in 1978, was allowed to leave North Korea under an agreement between Pyongyang and Tokyo.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnn.com/2023/07/19/asia/us-soldier-north-korea-dmz-intl-hnk-ml/index.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos