Motorsport UK helps Formula Students embrace sustainable fuel.





Motorsport UK will partner with Coryton Fuels to offer a sustainable fuel option for the Formula Student 2023 edition for the first time in its 25-year history.

The finals of this prestigious competition kick off this Thursday at the Silverstone Circuit and conclude on Sunday, July 23rd. Formula Students challenges a team of university students to demonstrate their technical, engineering, design and manufacturing skills outside of their studies, enabling them to become the well-rounded engineers of tomorrow, whether in motorsport or elsewhere.

Motorsport UK awarded participants a grant to help reduce greenhouse gas emissions by up to 80% by using Corytons sustainable fuel in their internal combustion engine (ICE) powertrains. Sustainable fuels are second-generation biofuels and do not contain fossil fuels. Instead, the fuel’s carbon is effectively recycled in the atmosphere. The highest-ranking entrant using fuel will be awarded the Motorsport UK Sustainable Fuels Award.

A third of the 130 university teams, including teams from Italy and Slovenia, have chosen to use fuel. The nearby universities of Birmingham, Cardiff, Glasgow Caledonian, Kingston, Exeter, West of England, Sheffield Hallam and Wolverhampton also made sustainable choices.

University of Wolverhampton’s Nick Skidmore (Department of Engineering) explains the reasons for their choice: The University of Wolverhampton sees Coryton Sustain 100 as a fully viable solution. This allows us to compete with minimal impact on the environment using our existing internal combustion engine, which has served us well over the past seven years. Using ground-level carbon sources to produce 100% sustainable gasoline can reduce fossil fuel carbon emissions, and we’re excited to use it for our 2023 Formula Student entry Wolf #7. We believe this is a truly sustainable direction that drives the development of our automobiles and the education of our students.

Sitting alongside Wolverhampton, Sheffield Hallam University’s SHU Racing opted for the 95 RON E10 option. For the Sheffield team, which is in its 13th year of competition, the choice of Coryton E10 fuel made sense in terms of both sustainability and practicality.

A big part of choosing it was the sustainability factor, commented Powertrain Lead and MEng Automotive Engineering student Troy Butler. As shown to investors, this competition needs to develop a business case, and the concept is a junior racing series that starts in the UK and tries to globalize. A sustainable option is a much better choice, especially when you consider going global. From what we’ve seen, the cost of EVs worldwide is quite high, especially for prototypes or spec series.

SHU team leader Brendan Bourne cites the improved reliability, high accuracy of the data from the test, and virtually no effect on engine wear as additional reasons for choosing the fuel: This is very important within dynamic (on-track) events to ensure that endurance events are completed with high optimal efficiency, as the vehicle is stable and ideally can maximize team points while consistently achieving high scores in all events.

As a result of delivering these solutions, Motorsport UK, Coryton Fuels and Formula Student, organized by the Institution of Mechanical Engineers, are playing an important role in inspiring future engineers to adopt this more sustainable approach. This also solidifies the competition in line with Motorsport UK’s broader sustainability strategy and bold ambition to achieve real change within the sport that can actively contribute to global sustainability.

Hugh Chambers, CEO of Motorsport UK, said: By funding sustainable fuel use for teams choosing internal combustion engines, we hope to inspire the next generation of engineers to take a broader view of the future technology of propulsion.

