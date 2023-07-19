Launch of the first ETF offering 100% loss protection in the United States





The world’s first listed index fund to offer 100% downside protection was launched in the United States on Tuesday.

The Innovator US Equity Principal Protected ETF will push the increasingly popular buffered ETF concept to its limits.

It’s something we’ve been looking at for a number of years, said Graham Day, chief investment officer of Innovator Capital Management. We started to see a lot more interest in this type of product.

To date, defined income funds have used derivatives to offer investors some downside protection in exchange for giving up some of the potential gains without seeking to protect against all losses, regardless of market performance.

The innovators’ flagship Power Buffer range, for example, aims to protect investors against the first 15 percent of market losses over six months or a year, but no losses beyond that.

Defined-profit ETFs have taken off in turbulent markets in recent years, raking in $10.9 billion net in North America, the most developed market, from a record $4.1 billion in 2021, according to FactSet.

Despite better market conditions this year, they withdrew another $4.6 billion in the first six months, even before BlackRock, the world’s largest asset manager, launched its first funds, potentially sparking a price war.

The Innovator US Equity Principal Protected ETF focuses on the S&P 500 Index and will use a series of put and call options to try to protect against any market losses over a two-year period. Other funds are to be launched every six months.

Investors could be left behind, however, as the cushion is calculated before subtracting annual management fees, transaction costs and any extraordinary expenses incurred by the fund. Annual management fees are expected to be 79 basis points.

Market conditions, in particular volatility levels and prevailing interest rates, determine the cap level of the maximum return the ETF can generate over the two-year period.

Day said he expected the first ETF to launch with a cap of 15-18% over the two-year period, or 7.1-8.8% on an annualized basis. As with other products offered by Innovator and its competitors, investors forgo dividend income.

For comparison, since 2019, the Innovators monthly series of S&P 500 Buffer ETFs that protect against the first 9% of losses have had an average cap of 17.4% over a 12-month period.

Its Power Buffer range offering 15% downside protection had an average cap of 11.9%, and its Ultra Buffer range protecting against losses from -5% to -35% had an average cap of 9.7%.

Innovator, which with $13.5 billion in assets is the largest provider of defined-income ETFs, pitches the new fund as a way to disrupt the market for products offered by insurance companies as an alternative to the archaic annuity market.

Sales of fixed-index annuities, which provide capital protection, rose 42% year-on-year to $23.1 billion in the United States in the first quarter of the year, setting a record for the third consecutive quarter, according to the Life Insurance Market Research Association.

trillion [of dollars] entered the economy [as a result of the Covid stimulus programmes] but are sitting on the sidelines in cash, money market funds and bank deposits, Day said.

Yet historically, he argued, increasing equity exposure, even with an upward cap in place, produces returns that outperform cash over time.

Whether [an adviser has] clients who are overweight cash or short-term bonds, if they can dip their toes in the market and still have that 100% buffer in place, there is a market for that product, Day added.

The innovator claims that the ETF structure offers several advantages over annuities, such as daily pricing and liquidity, the ability to buy and sell over the life of the products, no minimum purchase amount, no withdrawal or redemption fees, and greater tax efficiency.

However, not everyone was convinced by its merits.

If investors are looking to avoid market risk altogether, I would wonder if they should participate in stocks in any format, let alone a strategy with relatively high fees and offering no dividend payouts, said Nate Geraci, president of The ETF Store, a financial adviser.

Bryan Armour, director of passive strategies research for North America at Morningstar, likened the strategy to owning Treasuries, but bet the coupons hoping for a slight overshoot. [up] performance during the earnings period. The rise narrowly beats the risk-free rate.

Despite this, Armor thought it was an attractive product, but warned that the derivative-based collaring strategies the ETF relies on to generate its payout structure can work against you in irrational markets, such as in 2008 or 2020 when demand for put options was overwhelming.

Additionally, he thinks cash management could be tricky, particularly if the fund sees large inflows during periods of market stress when puts are more expensive.

Personally, I would prefer to hold two-year Treasuries, which are as close to collateral as investors can get and currently yield 4.9%, Armor said.

Geraci noted that it’s entirely possible that returns could be significantly lower than this cap on the upside, when investors can currently earn 5-6% returns with minimal risk in short-term bond ETFs.

That said, he added, I think these types of defined-income ETFs will continue to take market share from annuities and other traditional structured products, which can be even more expensive and complicated, not to mention illiquid and non-zero credit risk.

