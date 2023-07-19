Details emerge about a US soldier who crossed into North Korea





SEOUL, South Korea North Korea remained silent Wednesday on the status of a US soldier who crossed the inter-Korean border into the isolated communist country a day earlier as more details emerged about the 23-year-old army soldier.

Meanwhile, nuclear-armed North Korea launched two short-range ballistic missiles eastward from its west coast on Wednesday, local time, South Korea and Japan said.

Pvt. 2nd Class Travis King is being held by North Korea after he voluntarily crossed the heavily fortified border without permission, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin told reporters on Tuesday.

United Nations soldiers and South Korean forces march through the demilitarized zone in the truce village of Panmunjom on October 4, 2022. Anthony Walllace/AFP via Getty Images File

King, who had just been released from a South Korean prison, had been escorted by the military to Incheon International Airport near the capital Seoul for possible further disciplinary action in the United States.

But instead of heading to his doorstep, a senior administration official told NBC News he joined a group of commercial tourists heading for the Joint Security Area. Truce Village, also known as Panmunjom, is about an hour and a half from the airport and is the only place along the approximately 155-mile demilitarized zone where North and South Korea interact.

Pvt. 2nd Class Travis King is being held in North Korea.Facebook

Sarah Leslie, a New Zealand tourist who was part of the Kings group, said the tour was coming to an end and the group was sort of touring under the watchful eyes of South Korean and American soldiers, while the soldiers on the North Korean side appeared to be inside a building.

Suddenly, she noticed a man running what looked like full throttle towards the North Korean side, she told The Associated Press.

South Korean and American soldiers ordered the rest of the group in and pursued King but were unable to catch him.

Everyone was stunned and shocked, Leslie said. There were people who didn’t even realize what was happening.

According to South Korean court documents, King was fined 5 million won ($3,950) in February by a Seoul court for, among other things, damaging public property. He was accused of repeatedly kicking a police patrol car in Seoul last year, causing several hundred dollars in damage.

He did not cooperate when he was apprehended by officers at the scene and shouted profanity at Koreans and the Korean military.

King has served in the military since January 2021, according to U.S. Army spokesman Bryce Dubee. He was a cavalry scout assigned to the 1st Armored Division, the Associated Press reported, and had served nearly two months in South Korean prison for assault.

King is the first known American to be detained in North Korea since Bruce Byron Lowrance, who was arrested after entering from neighboring China in October 2018 and deported several weeks later. He appears to be the first American soldier to defect to North Korea in more than 50 years.

White House spokeswoman Karine Jean-Pierre said on Tuesday that the United States, which has no official relations with North Korea, was engaging on King with South Korea and Sweden, whose embassy represents American interests in the country.

Our main concern right now is to check on his wellbeing and figure out exactly what happened, she said.

North Korea did not mention the border crossing in its official media but on Wednesday continued weapons testing that has accelerated since last year.

The missiles launched by North Korea between 3 a.m. and 4 a.m. local time (2 p.m.-3 p.m. Tuesday ET) landed on the eastern Korean peninsula outside Japan’s exclusive economic zone and no damage to planes or ships in the area was reported, according to the Japanese Ministry of Defense.

They reached maximum altitudes of about 30 miles and traveled distances of up to about 370 miles, the ministry said.

North Korea has in recent days expressed opposition to plans by the United States and South Korea for a nuclear advisory group (NCG) to improve their coordination in the event of nuclear war with the North, as well as a rare visit to South Korea by a U.S. nuclear submarine. The first meeting of the NCG and the arrival of the submarines took place on Tuesday.

Despite international sanctions, North Korea has stepped up its nuclear and missile programs amid stalled denuclearization talks. Last week, North Korea tested the Hwasong-18, a solid-fuel intercontinental ballistic missile capable of reaching the American mainland.

According to Leif-Eric Easley, a professor at Ewha University in Seoul, the North Korean missile launches on Wednesday probably had nothing to do with the Kings border crossing, but such an incident does not help matters either.

The Kim regime is likely to treat a border worker as a military, intelligence and public health threat, even though such an individual is more likely to be mentally distressed and act impulsively due to personal issues, Easley said in an email. Such unexpected events highlight the need for diplomatic channels between governments and regular communications between the military.

The United States has about 28,000 troops stationed in South Korea, a treaty ally that has remained frozen in conflict with the North since the Korean War ended in an armistice rather than a peace treaty 70 years ago this month.

The State Department has banned Americans from traveling to North Korea since 2017, when student Otto Warmbier died days after returning to the United States in a coma after 18 months in detention in North Korea. He had been sentenced to 15 years of hard labor after being accused of trying to steal a propaganda poster from the wall of his hotel in Pyongyang, the North Korean capital, where he was on a band tour.

Stella Kim reported from Seoul, Jennifer Jett and Larissa Gao reported from Hong Kong.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nbcnews.com/news/world/border-north-korea-travis-king-us-soldier-rcna95034 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos