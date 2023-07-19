US envoy Kerry says climate cooperation could redefine US-China relations





US envoy says extreme weather conditions worse than ever

BEIJING, July 18 (Reuters) – China and the United States could use climate cooperation to redefine their rocky relationship and pave the way to fight global warming, U.S. climate envoy John Kerry told senior Chinese officials on Tuesday.

Kerry’s three-day visit to China aimed at reviving climate cooperation among the world’s top greenhouse gas emitters coincided with waves of extreme weather across the planet, including a heat dome in the western United States that brought temperatures in California’s Death Valley to 53 degrees Celsius (128 Fahrenheit) on Sunday.

“Our hope is that this could be the start of a new definition of cooperation and the ability to resolve disputes between us,” Kerry told senior diplomat Wang Yi during a meeting at the Great Hall of the People, China’s cavernous legislative building.

Speaking to Premier Li Qiang, Kerry warned the situation could get worse this summer and cited reports that a weather station in China’s northwest Xinjiang region recorded a record temperature of 52.2C on Sunday.

“The predictions are much more serious than they have ever been,” Kerry added after an unusual interruption from Li expressing doubts about the weather in Xinjiang.

Li acknowledged later in the meeting the severe climate impacts facing China and elsewhere, according to those in the room.

Kerry said after leaving a working dinner on Tuesday evening with his counterpart Xie Zhenhua that the mood “was very constructive, pleasant, but there are some difficulties. We are trying to overcome them,” he told reporters.

He said both sides were working towards a substantial outcome. “It has to be real. Not shiny,” he said.

Topics of discussion between the two sides include the issue of climate finance, China’s coal consumption and the reduction of methane, a potent greenhouse gas.

Li urged rich countries to “take the lead” in reducing emissions and meet their commitments to provide climate finance to developing countries, the official Xinhua news agency reported.

Speaking at an environmental protection conference, Chinese President Xi Jinping reiterated the country’s “unwavering” commitments to fight climate change, Xinhua said in a separate report on Tuesday.

[1/5]U.S. President’s special climate envoy John Kerry and senior Chinese diplomat Wang Yi shake hands before a meeting at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China July 18, 2023. REUTERS/Florence Lo/Pool

“But the route, method and intensity used to achieve this goal should and must be determined by ourselves, and will never be influenced by others,” he said.

NEW START

Kerry told Wang the talks could give a fresh start to the two countries that are mired in disputes over Taiwan and trade and “start to change the broader relationship.”

Kerry also delivered a message from US President Joe Biden, telling Wang how much Biden “appreciates his relationship” with his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping.

“I know he’s looking forward to being able to move forward, to change the dynamic.”

Wang called Kerry “my old friend”, saying they had “worked together to resolve a series of issues between the two sides”. Kerry also referenced their work together, including on the Iran nuclear talks.

Kerry had also met Xie for almost 12 hours at the hotel in Beijing on Monday. Wang praised Kerry and Xie for their “hard work” throughout the talks.

The American and Chinese delegations picked up where they left off on Tuesday. When asked how the talks were going, Kerry said it was too early to assess.

US State Department officials said the negotiations were on two tracks, one focused on national action on climate change and the other on the COP28 talks in Dubai later this year.

Kerry’s third visit to China as US climate envoy marks the official resumption of high-level climate diplomacy between the countries. The former secretary of state is the third senior US official to visit Beijing last month.

Kerry had previously sought to isolate climate issues from broader diplomatic disputes, but Wang said during Kerry’s previous visit in 2021 that the climate could not be separated from broader concerns.

