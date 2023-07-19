US launches special investigation into fatal Tesla crash





[1/2]Tesla Model 3 vehicles go on sale at a Tesla factory in Long Beach, California, U.S., May 22, 2023. REUTERS/Mike Blake

WASHINGTON, July 18 (Reuters) – U.S. auto safety regulators are opening a special investigation into a fatal crash in California involving a 2018 Tesla Model 3 suspected of relying on advanced driver assistance systems, the government agency said on Tuesday.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) is investigating the July 5 crash in South Lake Tahoe that killed the 17-year-old driver of a 2013 Subaru Impreza after a head-on collision with the Tesla Model 3 and fatally injured a three-month-old passenger in the Tesla who died days later, California Highway Patrol said.

Since 2016, the U.S. auto safety regulator has opened more than three dozen special investigations into Tesla crashes in cases where systems such as Autopilot were suspected of being used, with 22 crash deaths reported through Tuesday.

Autopilot is a feature to automatically steer, accelerate and brake cars in their lane, while Enhanced Autopilot can help change lanes on highways. Tesla, which did not respond to requests for comment, says the system requires active human supervision.

The Subaru was traveling at around 55 miles per hour (88.51 kilometers per hour) while the Tesla was at 45 mph when they collided, according to a police report. The Tesla driver was seriously injured and two other Tesla passengers suffered moderate injuries.

“No charges are pending at this time. Vehicle and car seat inspections are currently underway,” a California Highway Patrol spokesperson said.

This is the first new special investigation into an accident involving Tesla and the alleged use of driver assistance systems since two were opened in March, including one into the fatal February crash in California involving a 2014 Tesla (TSLA.O) Model S and a fire truck in Contra Costa County, California.

A local California fire department said a Tesla hit one of its fire trucks and the Tesla driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

The other investigation in March involves a 2022 Tesla Model Y that struck and seriously injured a 17-year-old student who got off a school bus in North Carolina.

NHTSA typically opens more than 100 “special” crash investigations a year into emerging technologies and other potential auto safety issues that have, for example, previously helped develop airbag safety rules.

These are separate from defect investigations initiated by the agency to determine if a safety recall is warranted.

In June, NHTSA upgraded its probe of faults in 830,000 Tesla vehicles with Autopilot driver assistance systems and collisions with parked emergency vehicles, including fire trucks, to technical analysis.

NHTSA said earlier this month it was seeking updated answers and current data from Tesla in the Autopilot probe by Wednesday.

Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Doina Chiacu, Chizu Nomiyama and Deepa Babington

