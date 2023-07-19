Tata Motors Finalizes Plans to Build Gigafactory for Batteries in UK | business news





The owner of Jaguar Land Rover has announced plans to build an electric vehicle battery plant in the UK.

Tata Motors plans to invest more than £4 billion and Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has declared that Somerset’s new plant will create thousands of skilled jobs for Britons across the country.

The deal is the culmination of months of talks with the government about taxpayer subsidies to fend off reported competition for Spanish investments.

It’s a step in the right direction for UK ministers as the 2030 ban on sales of new cars running on petrol or diesel mounts, raising the challenge of transitioning to electric powertrains.

According to the Tata Group, this is one of the largest investments in the UK’s automotive sector, and the Gigafactory will provide half of the battery production needed by 2030.

Image: Production line at the Jaguar Land Rover plant in Solihull

This is the company’s first gigafactory outside India, and Mr. Sunak said it was an “incredibly proud” moment.

“The Tata Group’s multi-billion pound investment in a new battery plant in the UK is a testament to the strength of our car manufacturing industry and our skilled workers,” he added.

“With the global transition to zero-emission vehicles well under way, it will help grow our economy by creating up to 4,000 jobs and thousands more in the supply chain while pushing our lead in battery technology.”

Bridgwater’s new Gigafactory will supply future battery electric models of Jaguar Land Rover, including the Range Rover, Defender, Discovery and Jaguar brands, and will likely supply other automakers as well.

Production at the new facility is scheduled to begin in 2026.

The new gigafactory will not only be one of the largest investments in the UK automotive sector, but at 40 GWh it will be the largest gigafactory in Europe.

Tata Sons chairman N Chandrasekaran was “delighted” by the announcement, adding that it “reinforces our commitment to the UK with many companies operating in the technology, consumer, hotels, steel, chemicals and automotive sectors.”

“It is a tremendous vote of confidence in the UK,” said Prime Minister Jeremy Hunt. “It shows that we are on the right track, supporting sectors that will support our future prosperity for decades to come.

When asked about the plant this morning, Energy Secretary Grant Shapps told Sky News that the investment was “probably the biggest automotive investment in British history, or certainly the biggest in 40 years”.

Unite executive director Sharon Graham called the new plant a “welcome development” but criticized it as a “last minute.com approach to our industrial strategy”.

“The US and Europe have clear and aggressive plans for jobs and investment,” she said.

“I can’t keep falling behind.

“As part of a comprehensive industrial strategy, the government should ensure giga plants are built with British steel. There should also be reforms to the huge cost of energy projects, which are proving to be a serious risk to the future of British manufacturing,” she added.

Speaking to Sky News, he said it took nine months to bring the Gigafactory to the UK and required some government investment to create jobs.

However, as for how much the government supported, he said, “the exact figure will come out in the normal way,” and “because of commercial sensitivity, it should be disclosed in the usual way.”

“But it’s not just money,” he said, with research skills also playing a part.

“They are, among other things, impressed with our plan to lower energy prices,” he added, adding that the plant could have gone to Spain.

Tata’s announcement comes as Mr Sunak faces three by-elections on Thursday, including one in Somerset and Frome, constituencies close to the new factory site, Bridgwater.

