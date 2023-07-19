North Korea fires 2 ballistic missiles as US submarine arrives in South Korea | Nuclear Weapons News





Two ballistic missiles fired into North Korea’s eastern sea as a US nuclear submarine docks in South Korea.

North Korea launched two ballistic missiles into its eastern sea, the Japanese and South Korean militaries said, just hours after a US ballistic-missile submarine arrived at a South Korean port for the first time in four decades.

The two missiles launched early Wednesday morning appear to have fallen outside of Japan’s exclusive economic zone, Japan’s Defense Ministry said.

The South Korean Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) have called on North Korea to stop such launches.

We strongly condemn North Korea’s successive ballistic missile launches as serious provocative acts that undermine the peace and stability of the Korean Peninsula as well as the international community, and constitute a flagrant violation of UN Security Council resolutions, the JCS said in a statement.

The first missile reached an altitude of 50 km (31 miles) and covered a range of 550 km (341 miles), while the second rose up to 50 km and traveled 600 km (372 miles), Japanese Defense Minister Yasukazu Hamada told reporters.

Japan lodged a protest against the missile launches through diplomatic channels, he said.

The launches come nearly a week after North Korea tested its latest Hwasong-18 solid-fuel intercontinental ballistic missile, which Pyongyang said was a warning to the United States and other adversaries.

South Korea’s Yonhap news agency reported that the missile’s launch on Wednesday followed the first meeting between Seoul and Washington of the Nuclear Consultative Group (NCG), which aims to reinforce the United States’ extensive deterrence commitment to use the full range of its military capabilities, including nuclear weapons, to defend its ally South Korea.

The meeting also coincided with the arrival of the USS Kentucky at a naval base in Busan, the first port call for a US strategic nuclear-capable submarine (SSBN) since the USS Robert E. Lee in March 1981, Yonhap reported.

The US military said it was aware of the missile launches Wednesday morning and was consulting closely with allies and partners.

The launches did not appear to pose an immediate threat to the United States or its allies, but the events highlight the destabilizing impact of North Korea’s illicit weapons program, the US Indo-Pacific Command said in a statement.

On Tuesday, a disciplined US soldier crossed the inter-Korean border into North Korea. The soldier would be held in North Korea, Washington said, creating a new crisis between the two enemies.

Leif-Eric Easley, professor of international studies at Ewha University in Seoul, said the latest launch had more to do with the arrival of the US submarine and the meeting on Washington’s extended deterrence to South Korea.

North Korea’s latest ballistic missile launch is likely unrelated to a US soldier crossing the inter-Korean border, but such an incident doesn’t help matters either, Easley said in a statement.

As Pyongyang seeks to assert its nuclear threats and capabilities over South Korea, it undoubtedly opposes the Seoul-Washington nuclear advisory group and the visit of a US ballistic missile-launching nuclear submarine, he said.

