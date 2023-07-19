UK inflation slows to lowest level in more than a year





London CNN —

UK inflation slowed last month to its lowest annual rate since March 2022, raising the possibility that the Bank of England will only raise rates by 0.4 percentage points next month.

Consumer prices rose 7.9 per cent from a year ago, up from 8.7 per cent in May, the National Statistical Office said Wednesday. Economists polled by Reuters had expected an 8.2% increase.

ONS chief economist Grant Fitzner said in a statement that inflation had slowed significantly as a result of falling auto fuel.

Core inflation, which eliminates volatile food and energy costs and better measures underlying trends in prices, fell to 6.9% from 7.1% in May, the highest rate in 31 years.

Food price inflation also fell to 17.3% from 18.3% in May, with prices last month still rising strongly compared to a year ago, but less than in May.

The data should provide some relief to the Bank of England, which raised borrowing costs at every meeting after December 2021, pushing the benchmark rate to 5% last month.

Paul Dales, UK chief economist at Capital Economics, said slowing inflation could tip the balance toward a quarter-point rise rather than the half-point rise it did in June.

Similarly, the market is expecting a quarter point rise to 5.25% when the central bank meets on August 3rd.

KPMG chief economist Yael Serpin said the decline in core inflation, as well as service inflation, which includes costs for hotels, haircuts and dining out, could point to a weakening of underlying inflationary pressures following a series of hikes, aided by strong wage pressures in the labor market.

Annual service inflation fell to 7.2% in June from 7.4% in May.

Capital Economics predicts UK rates to peak at 5.5%. Overall, Britain will see higher inflation rates than elsewhere for some time, Dales added.

There will be little immediate relief for consumers and businesses.

Let’s not forget that most prices aren’t going down, they’re going up at a slightly slower rate, says McKinsey pricing expert Kevin Bright.

Inflation reached a multi-decade high last year and eroded wages as wage increases failed to keep up. At the same time, rising interest rates are making mortgages and other loans more expensive, straining household finances and straining business profit margins.

More than 2 million mortgage holders in the UK are bracing for dramatic increases in their monthly payments this year and next as they have to refinance their fixed rate deals.

And, according to estimates by the National Institute of Economic and Social Research, more than 1 million households are likely to lose their savings by the end of the year due to higher mortgage bills.

The country’s long-term cost-of-living crisis continues to fuel the worst wave of industrial activity in 30 years.

A strike planned by train drivers and airport workers over the coming weeks threatens to wreak havoc on travel when school summer breaks begin. The London Underground is expected to be suspended from 25-28 July due to a train drivers’ strike.

Meanwhile, baggage handlers and ground staff at Gatwick Airport will be on strike from July 28th to August 1st and August 4th to August 8th.

According to ONS, the UK economy lost nearly 2.5 million working days to strikes from June to December 2022, the highest figure since 1989.

