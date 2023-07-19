The American soldier who entered North Korea is Travis King. Here’s what you need to know. : NPR





Barricades are placed near the Unification Bridge, which leads to Panmunjom in the Paju Demilitarized Zone, South Korea, on Wednesday. A US soldier who had served nearly two months in a South Korean prison has crossed the heavily armed border into North Korea, US officials said Tuesday, becoming the first American detained in the North in nearly five years. Ahn Young-joon/AP .

A US soldier who entered North Korea on Tuesday did so “voluntarily and without permission”, according to US and international officials. He is now believed to be held by the North Korean armed forces.

The man, whom a US military spokesman identified as Travis King, was a Private Second Class recently released from a detention center in South Korea.

He was to be flown back to the United States when he returned to South Korea, joined a tour group in the DMZ and crossed the heavily fortified border into North Korea.

Here’s an overview of what we know.

Who is Travis King?

Officials say Pvt. 2nd Class King has served as a cavalry scout in the U.S. Army since January 2021.

The 23-year-old had been stationed in South Korea but had recently served two months in prison for assault, the Associated Press reported.

Several South Korean media are reporting that King punched a South Korean national at a club last September. He was also fined 5 million won ($3,942) for causing public damage and being uncooperative with police during his arrest.

According to an account by the Chosun Ilbo newspaper, citing legal sources, King shouted obscenities at South Korean police as he kicked the doors and interior of a police vehicle.

CBS News reports that King was handed over to US authorities at the country’s military center about a week ago.

Before heading to North Korea, King was being escorted to an airport outside Seoul where he was to board a plane bound for Fort Bliss, Texas, to face military disciplinary action.

Officials escorted him through airport security, but King managed to abandon the escort and walk out of the terminal and back into the demilitarized zone between North Korea and South Korea.

This is where officials said King, who was dressed in civilian clothes, joined a tour of the Korean border village of Panmunjom.

What happened when King crossed the border?

A member of the tour group described the incident in a now-deleted Facebook post, saying the king laughed loudly, then ran between two buildings and finally into North Korea.

Another told the AP that King was one of 43 tourists in the group and appeared to be traveling alone, dressed casually in jeans and a t-shirt.

He made his gesture at the end of the tour, disappearing down a narrow passage between the famous blue buildings of the DMZ before the soldiers standing guard on the South Korean side had a chance to respond, said the woman, Sarah Leslie.

Leslie said she hadn’t seen any guards on the North Korean side and was told by her tour guides that the military had decreased its presence in the DMZ since the COVID-19 pandemic began.

It’s still unclear if King planned his escape to North Korea or if it was something he did on a whim. Some experts say the trip to the DMZ alone takes days of planning.

Leslie said she was required to show her passport in order to receive a permit before the tour.

Where is King now?

At a news conference on Tuesday, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said officials believed King was being held by the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea.

“I am absolutely first and foremost concerned about the well-being of our troop,” Austin said.

So far, there has been no official word from North Korea.

King’s mother, Claudine Gates, who lives in Racine, Wis., told ABC News she was shocked when Army officials told her on Tuesday that her son had fled.

“I don’t see Travis doing anything like that,” Gates said.

She added that the last time she heard from her son was a few days ago when he called to tell her he was returning to his base in Fort Bliss, according to the outlet.

“I’m so proud of him. I just want him to come home, come back to America,” Gates said.

Can US officials bring King home?

The soldier’s detention poses a new diplomatic challenge for Washington’s wary relationship with North Korea; the United States does not have official diplomatic relations with Pyongyang.

NPR’s Greg Myre said North Korean leader Kim Jong Un may try to leverage the incident for political gain.

“It certainly wouldn’t be surprising if North Korea tried to score propaganda points or make demands in return for handing over the soldier,” Myre told All Things Considered.

Many American citizens have been detained by North Korea over the years.

The last time was in 2018, when Bruce Byron Lowrance entered the country illegally from China. Lowrance was held for a month before his release.

Before that, Tony Kim, a Korean-American professor, and Kim Hack Song, a former South Korean politician who also held American citizenship, were both arrested in 2017 and then released more than a year later.

Their release came on the same day as fellow American Kim Dong Chul, who has been detained since 2015. The three men were freed during a visit to North Korea by Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and ahead of the much-anticipated summit between then-President Donald Trump and Kim Jong Un in Singapore later that year.

One of the most publicized detentions was that of Otto Warmbier in 2016, an American student who was touring the country before being detained.

Warmbier was charged with taking a poster from his hotel and detained for over a year. He was eventually handed over to US authorities while in a coma, then died just days after returning to the United States.

NPR’s Se Eun Gong contributed reporting from Seoul.

