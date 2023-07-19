Maria Menounos welcomes a baby after a 10-year battle with infertility





Maria Menounos will never forget what it was like to hold her baby girl in her arms for the first time.

It was the most special moment of my life, the 45-year-old star, who exclusively welcomed daughter Athena Alexandra on June 23 via surrogate alongside her husband, Keven Undergaro, exclusively recalls in the new issue of Us Weekly. The doctor literally grabbed her and pushed her towards me. I sat down with her on my chest, and Keven and I kept looking at each other like, Oh, my God. It was just pure happiness.

Undergaro adds: It was like Christmas morning multiplied by a million.

Menouno’s 10-year journey to motherhood has been long and difficult. Infertility issues led to IVF treatments, which were halted when the Heal Squad podcast host and former E! The news anchor was diagnosed with a brain tumor in 2017; the tumor was removed and she received a clean bill of health, but her neurosurgeon advised her against bearing a child. When their first surrogate failed in 2020, Menounos had all but lost hope, then she and Undergaro, 55, the founder of AfterBuzz TV, announced they were expecting in February. Athena is our miracle baby, she says. I am so grateful for her.

Congratulations! What’s it like to be a mom? Better than I could have ever imagined. It’s euphoric. For so long, I felt something was missing. I would go to children’s birthday parties and be a little sad because I wanted my own family. And now I feel so grounded, like I finally know where I belong.

Were obsessed with her, Menounos, along with husband Keven Undergaro, sprang from baby Athena. Photograph by John Chapple/MEGA

How were the first weeks at home with Athena? The whole house is in great shape! My father, his Abuelita, his nanny, all of us, it’s so much love. People say you don’t care about your dogs anymore, but if I don’t crush Athena, I crush them.

How did you choose the name Athena? We knew we wanted a Greek name. We had a list, and everyone said when you see the baby, you know it, but it was totally wrong for us. We said to ourselves, what do we do? Athena is the goddess of war and wisdom, and Keven loved the power of that name, so that was it!

You were in Wisconsin for the birth of your daughter. What were the days leading up to this like? Athena was born in Milwaukee, and we were there about a week ago, driving the surrogate to doctor’s appointments and having dinner with her family. But as we get closer to the [due date], we booked her a room at the hotel with us so that she would be closer to the hospital. So we arrived at the hotel, and it happened that night!

Wow! It’s incredible timing. She and I were in my room chatting, and I showed her all the Athenas stuff and her clothes and just started bawling about how I was expecting her. I was like, my husband keeps saying that I can’t wait, that I want the baby to hurry up and come. I told him, It’s not that I’m impatient. I am so excited to meet her. So she left the room and her contractions started at two in the morning.

Tell us about being in the delivery room. Surrealist. We were walking the halls with her, and then they gave her the epidural, and our room was next door, so I went to take a nap. Then her husband comes in and says: It’s time! I set up my iPad so I could film the birth from an appropriate angle, and my phone was with the surrogate’s husband because she put it into service.

So everyone had a job. Everyone had a job. My father didn’t want to stay in the room. He wasn’t there for [my] birth either. Here I go, Dad, new behaviors, new patterns, new results. You have never experienced this. Why don’t you want to do this? Then the surrogate forced him to. [Laughs.] She leaves, you stay. What if I need your help? Suddenly, [she does] a few pushes, and I see [Athenas] to manage. They were like, are you ready to catch it? I kept saying, what am I doing? [Laughs.]

Menounos showed us the cozy and comfortable nursery of Athenas. Photograph by John Chapple/MEGA

Were you nervous? I was so excited. But I was afraid to drop it because I thought it was going to be slippery.

Did you feel an instant connection? It was amazing, but also very natural, as if we had been together for a long time. A psychic said she was going to be my mother from another life. So I remembered that afterwards, and I [thought] maybe it was that feeling.

Tell us about the start of your fertility journey. I’m pretty sure I’ve done three laps [of IVF]. I remember calling my doctor and telling him that I wanted to drive my car through a brick wall. It was really, really painful, I remember [working at a music festival], and I forgot my needle. And they had to give me an arena horse needle. It’s so hard because you’re doing it between interviews and then trying to get shots on an airplane. It was just a lot at the time.

Athena really made our house a home, says Undergaro. Photograph by John Chapple/MEGA

Have you ever felt like giving up? I almost did [when my first surrogate fell through]. Then my attorney, Andrew Vorzimer whom Kim Kardashian had put me in touch with to put me in touch with Stephanie Levich of Family Match Consulting. Stephanie called me and told me she had someone, and the next day we were on the phone with our surrogate. These angels Andy and Stephanie and my doula, Lori Bregman have come together to help us.

So Kim Kardashian helped set this in motion? Yes. I give him so much credit. She got us started and walked me through the fears and the process. She was the first to know that we were pregnant! We were at a gala [in November], and I couldn’t help but tell him. He’s such a cold and calm person. Whenever I had questions or needed advice, her responses were instantaneous. I really relied on her a lot.

Menounos’ father, Constantinos, is thrilled to be a Papuan (the Greek word for grandfather). Photograph by John Chapple/MEGA

Did you have moments of hesitation before starting the surrogacy process? In fact, I have a crazy story. Two days before our implant, Keven and I were sitting outside, and I told him, do or die; [the surrogate and her husband are] fly in [to L.A. from Wisconsin]. We are going to implant these embryos. If we think it’s not right for us, we have to make a decision now. Suddenly I hear a rustle and a huge stork flies out of that tree across the street. I have the end video!

It was a sign! You have also become closer to your surrogate. Tell us about that. It was a magical experience. Throughout the pregnancy, I sent her voice recordings for her to play for Athena. We love her and her family so much. They gave us the greatest gift ever. We still talk all the time and consider them family.

It’s great that you have such a wonderful bond. I also got lucky with my surrogate because the first thing she said to me was, I want to do everything you would do if you were pregnant. I was like, Well, with all the diabetes in our family, I wouldn’t eat sugar. But if you have urges, I don’t want you to feel like you can’t, because I’ll give in then. I said I would eat organic, so I provided him with Thrive Market for deliveries and sent him organic products for his home and his skin. But I wasn’t obsessed with her for anything. I knew she was responsible, I knew she wanted to do a great job and she wanted to take care of this baby.

I could kiss her too much, admits Menounos. Photograph by John Chapple/MEGA

You were diagnosed with a pancreatic tumor in January. It must have been terrifying, knowing the baby was coming. I was staring at the icons of my church on my mantel, thinking, how can you bless me with a baby, and I’m not going to meet her? I was crying gutturally, Keven was crying, and he never cries. It was a nightmare.

They managed to remove the tumor. How do you feel now? Incredible, thank goodness. The fibroid was the size of a baby. I have a cesarean scar, basically even though I never had a baby, I gave birth a different way! [Laughs.]

How do you stay positive, given all you’ve been through? I had a lot of weak moments, so I had a lot of practice overcoming them. We have to get out of the victim mentality. Everyone asks, why me? And my thing is, why not me? It helps me get out of it faster. I just beat this tumor because I found it early, and others didn’t, so I’m lucky. I try to focus on what I want to feel rather than other things. It takes a minute; it is not easy.

Menounos says her delivery room nurse called Athena the most vocal baby. Courtesy of Maria Menounos

You and Keven have been together for 25 years. How do you stay connected with a baby in the mix? We already did a date night!

Has your relationship changed? I think the biggest change was that I went into my feminine side. In years past, when I was flying millions of miles a year, Keven was like, Maria, stop worrying; when we have a baby, you’re just gonna walk it for me, and i had it from there. So that’s what we thought the trip was going to be like, but our roles have really changed.

You really enjoy nesting. Yeah. I joke every day I love maternity leave. I called my boss and told him that I might need a little more time. The boss was like, no problem. I am the boss! [Laughs.] It’s so great that Keven is running my show so I can take this time.

Do you want more children? Yes! I want 50 more. I have a good embryo left. Well, it would have to be quick. The joy that Athena brought to this house, I want more. It feels so good. There have been a lot of tough times, but I know all of that is behind us and all good things are yet to come.

