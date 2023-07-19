



According to the latest official figures, inflation in the UK has fallen from 8.7% to 7.9%, providing welcome relief for families struggling with the cost of living crisis.

Consumer price index (CPI) inflation indicators fell more sharply than expected through June, as the Office for National Statistics (ONS) said it had slowed significantly to its lowest annual level since March 2022.

It was good news for Rishi Sunak’s government and the Bank of England, which are under pressure to contain inflation, which persists stubbornly, and the city expects it to fall to 8.2 per cent.

Core inflation has fallen again since its 30-year high in May, but is still well above the bank’s official target of 2% and further rate hikes are expected in the coming months.

A larger-than-expected slowdown in inflation has raised hopes among homeowners that painful upward pressure on mortgage rates may begin to ease, and brokers have asked banks to curb.

The government says inflation figures are finally moving in the right direction. Superintendent Jeremy Hunt said we are not complacent and know that high prices are still a big concern for families and businesses.

Grant Fitzner, chief economist at ONS, said food inflation had eased only slightly, and the decline was mainly driven by falling gasoline and diesel prices.

Inflation in supermarkets has declined to 17.3 per cent from 18.7 per cent in May, but items on shelves remain painfully expensive for squeezed shoppers. Food price inflation has moderated slightly this month, although it remains very high, Fitzner said.

Food prices are only 1.8% below their peak in March 2023.

(EPA)

The British Retail Consortium (BRC) has warned that supply chains remain unstable and that Vladimir Putin’s decision to withdraw from the Ukraine Grain Supply Agreement could push staple food prices back up in the future.

BRC CEO Helen Dickinson said prices for cheese, fruit and fish all fell as lower commodity and energy costs were passed on to customers.

Food and Drink Federation President Karen Betts called the latest numbers encouraging, adding: Let’s hope the rate of increase in food and beverage prices steadily declines over the next few months.

But she warned that food and beverage manufacturers costs have risen by a third from three years ago. Russia’s decision to withdraw from the Black Sea grain trade also doesn’t help and introduces new risks to world grain supplies, the food chief added.

Prime Minister Jeremy Hunt is under pressure to cut inflation in half by 2023.

(PA wire)

Inflation in the UK is still the highest in the G7 wealthy economy group, and some financial experts predicted the Bank of England could raise the benchmark rate to 6.5 per cent or more by early next year, boosting mortgage rates and putting pressure on homeowners.

Shadow Prime Minister Rachel Reeves said Britain’s higher inflation than its international rivals was a hallmark of Tory’s economic failure and families knew prices were still rising at alarming rates and bearing the brunt of the cost.

Liberal Democrat Treasury spokeswoman Sarah Olney said the figure would be a chilling solace for many families worried about rising mortgages.

The latest figures make the Bank of England more likely to opt for a smaller rate hike of 0.25% if it were considering a 0.5% rate hike next month.

Labor Rachel Reeves says prices are still rising at an alarming rate.

(PA wire)

Money Saving Expert founder Martin Lewis said inflation figures could be a strong sign of good news for mortgage holders by easing upward pressure on interest rates. And Mohamed El-Erian, senior economic advisor at Allianz, said that is undoubtedly good news for mortgage seekers.

Despite the optimism, the Moneyfacts website said the market’s average two-year fixed-rate home mortgage rate on Wednesday rose to 6.81% from 6.78% on Tuesday. The five-year average fixed interest rate was 6.33%, up from 6.30% the previous day.

Andrew Montlake of mortgage broker Coreco said he expects some reprieve with the prospect that we are now closer to the peak of the interest cycle than we thought a few weeks ago. He added: The Bank of England now needs to exercise some restraint.

Mark Harris of SPF Private Clients mortgage brokers said that if inflation continues to fall and the swap ratios lenders use to price mortgages start to ease, some lenders may start to lower prices.

There are strong arguments that the Bank of England should stop raising rates for the time being and give markets time to stabilize and adjust, he said.

Official figures show UK house price inflation in May this year was about one-seventh below what it was at the end of last summer, about 7,000 less than the recent peak in September 2022.

UK house prices are down 7,000 from their peak in September

(PA Archive)

The Resolution Foundation said the massive fall in inflation was clearly good news and ended an 18-month period of real wage decline in the UK.

“The magnitude of the decline should ease pressure on mortgages and wages as the Bank of England is less likely to hold interest rates longer and the UK’s recent 18-month wage pressure is coming to an end,” said research director James Smith.

However, the Resolution Foundation notes that the UK still has the highest inflation rate in the G7, and the third highest among OECD developed countries. After today [Britain] It’s not a basket case, Smith said, it just doesn’t look good.

Persistently high inflation may have wiped out $113 billion of the value of national savings in real terms over the past year, according to an analysis published Wednesday by AJ Bell. Savers are still being hit by high inflation and low savings yields, the investment platform said.

The Joseph Rowntree Foundation (JRF) says the UK is still facing a food price crisis as 5.7 million low-income households are cutting back or skipping meals.

Calling for an increase in universal credit, JRF chief economist Alfie Stirling said: The crisis is now entering a dangerous new phase. With 2.3 million low-income families continuing to take out loans to pay essential bills, rising interest rates threaten to trigger a second wave of material hardship even if inflation continues to fall.

