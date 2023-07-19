US dollar could soon wipe out all of its post-pandemic gains, strategist Soc Gen warns





The fall of the U.S. dollar over the past eight months could mean that all of its gains from the coronavirus pandemic will soon be lost, according to Kit Juckes, a macro strategist at Societe Generale who has been a longtime currency analyst.

Juckes said in a note shared with SocGen clients and the media on Tuesday that he expects the greenback could return to lows from December 2020, the level it fell to during the pandemic as the market priced in the end of interest rate hikes by the Federal Reserve this year.

As was the case in January/February before the SVB mini-crisis, the market anticipates the peak of US rates and a further tightening of relative rates. If nothing happens to sabotage those expectations (another upside surprise in US growth or another disappointment in European growth), I would expect the dollar index to approach, but not completely, the lows of late 2020, he said.

This will not happen in a straight line and will, however, require greater interest rate convergence between the United States and other major economies.

Over the past week, investors’ expectations regarding the outlook for US interest rates have changed. After weaker-than-expected readings last week on U.S. inflation in June, as measured by the consumer price index and the producer price index, many investors expect the Fed to raise its benchmark interest rate only once when the central bank holds its policy meeting next week.

Fed funds futures, which are used to bet on the expected path of interest rates, forecast a nearly 100% chance of a hike in July, but analysts also believe rate cuts could come at the Fed’s monetary policy meeting in January, where futures markets already see a nearly 40% chance of a cut, according to the CME’s FedWatch tool.

This shift in expectation sparked a wave of dollar declines across Wall Street, with many leading currency analysts believing the path of least resistance for the US dollar is likely lower.

The ICE US Dollar Index DXY +0.44%, an indicator of dollar strength against a basket of major currencies, traded slightly higher on Tuesday, rising 0.1% to 99.96, but on Monday the index hit its lowest level since mid-April 2022.

In December 2020, it briefly dipped below 90 to reach what was at the time its lowest level in more than two years.

Another important question for markets will be whether the dollar’s peak in late September 2022, when the dollar index traded just below 115, its highest level in more than two decades, will mark a long-term cyclical peak. As Juckes notes, the dollar has traded at a succession of lows since 2007.

Another issue on Juckes’ radar: the prospect that the US Dollar and Chinese Yuan USDCNY, +0.65% could weaken in tandem. Juckes said he expects the yuan to rise to 7.40 against the dollar by the end of the year, a level he hasn’t seen in about 15 years.

The onshore renminbi, which incorporates China’s more tightly controlled yuan exchange rate, traded at 7.18, with the dollar climbing 0.1%.

While U.S. consumers could see the price of imported goods rise and international travel become more expensive, a weaker dollar could also help push U.S. stock prices higher as earnings for exporters are boosted by falling currencies and risks of a global recession ease, as MarketWatch reported on Monday.

