It’s Greta Gerwig’s world… the director talks about boilersuits, newborns and Barbie-Mania.





In a suite at the Chelsea Hotel in Manhattan, Greta Gerwig’s phone rings. Voyage, voyage, voyage, it’s a chirping familiar line up. no. sorry. said Gerwig, jumping up from her chair as the song blared until she found it. My ringtone is Enya, she says. Because the ringing phone is unsettling. And Enya is great.

It’s understandable that Gerwig was trying to soothe herself with late ’80s Irish synth-pop during the most pressured moments of her career. Because she’s only recently completed her Barbie movie, which she directed and co-wrote, so it’s safe to say she’s got a lot going for her when we meet. The buzz before the release of this movie was great. With every scrap of gossip, every leaked paparazzi photo of stars Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling as Barbie and Ken, rollerblading in neon knee braces was a viral moment. The BarbieTheMovie hashtag has 991.5m views on TikTok.

Leah Clay Miller

Gerwigs’ involvement intrigued pop culture geeks from the start. Her fans probably didn’t have the Barbie blockbuster on their bingo cards. She is known for her naturalistic, indie skewer films, starring in Greenberg (2010) with Ben Stiller and acting in and co-writing Frances Ha (2012). Both capitalized on her quirky and relatable charisma. She later directed Lady Bird (2017), inspired in part by her childhood in Sacramento, California, and the 2019 adaptation of Little Women (both of which were nominated for an Oscar).

Growing up, she says. My mom wasn’t crazy about Barbie. She didn’t necessarily feel approved, which made it more interesting. Her family didn’t have a TV and she couldn’t put a logo on it. This was no Barbie Dream House-style all-American world of consumerism. One of the reasons I was so intrigued [by this project], she says, because she understands counterarguments from a deep inside, not intellectually. It’s a rich feeling.

Barbie is literally plastic. She doesn’t change. If you abandon her, she will not disintegrate. If she could give that persona a bit of humanity, a bit of floundering, she’d make sense in its own right.

She wants the film to subvert sexist stereotypes. Barbie is literally plastic, she says. She doesn’t change. If you abandon her, she will not disintegrate. If she can give that persona a little humanity, a little bit of crumbling, then she’ll make sense in its own right. Also in the double mirrors of these films, Margot Robbie is the character we would expect to be perfect. What does it mean for us to do the same? Can she break down and become vulnerable?

It was filmmaker Robbie who first brought Gerwig on as a writer. Gerwig said he would if his partner Noah Baumbach also came. She fell in love with the finished script and stepped forward to direct it.

It’s about Barbie, but it felt incredibly personal. It’s as personal as everything else I’ve made, she says. Plot details are closely guarded, but when Robbies Barbie worries that her permanently arched feet will fall and she will die, we know there are several refreshingly diverse Barbies living in a perfect world that we suspect may not be real. (A close-up of Robbie-as-Barbies permanent end toes went viral earlier this year. Those feet are like bat signals, Gerwig says).

Leah Clay Miller

It begins where there is no aging, no death, no shame, no separation. It’s outdated, but a good one. She went to Catholic school, so the story of Eve and Adam suddenly realizing they were naked really touched her heart, she says. She talks about John Milton’s Paradise Lost and the idea that there is no poetry without pain. Just one of the many unexpected references she brings to projects, including Vincent Minellis An American in Paris, Jacques Tati’s Mon Uncle, and Powell and the Pressburgers Stairway to Heaven.

Hopeless if you’re an asshole on the set of Greta Gerwig

As a director, Gerwig likes to foster a sense of security on set. ‘It’s like you all walk into the same shared dream,’ she says. (If you’re a motherfucker on Greta Gerwig’s set, there’s no hope, says Simu Liu, the actor who plays one of the Kens.) So, before filming, a Barbie-themed one-night stand mingled with at least a dozen Barbies and America Ferrera (Ferrera’s character has yet to be revealed at the time of writing). Kens took a break to play parlor games. Gerwig also encouraged the cast to bring her family to the set. At one point, Ryan Gosling had a chat with his mom. She just got there. He was like Your mom is amazing.

She feels that everything in her life is halfway. She’s especially not just because she just gave birth to her second child. Between shoots and interviews, she retires to her private room to pump a bottle of breast milk that is handed to her assistant. I’ll be 40 soon, she says. And there’s something about you that you like: Oh! I am now properly middle aged. Every part of your life feels extremely active. She shows a picture of the baby she had on her lap during her baby’s 4-month checkup the day before. He’s a little Schmoo. I don’t know if you can tell the energy apart in the photo, but that’s his energy. He’s a smart little baby.

She is surprisingly upbeat and fluent, which is even more impressive when you realize she doesn’t sleep much. The little one is sleeping through the night. But I’m still doing that kind of thing where I wake up every hour and every 90 minutes and just hang around. You want to keep seeing that baby. So I’m in a bit of a twilight state, she says. But with her favorite designers (she likes Alexander McQueen’s Rodarte sister, Sarah Burton, and discovered Margaret Howell in London; that stuff is the best!) and her fear of department stores (so much glass and so many reflective surfaces, it’s overwhelming!), you’ll never know she needs a nap.

I don’t want to look back at 80 and say I really could have done it from 40 to 60, but I chose the practical!

On the set of Barbie, she wore the same boilersuit in a different color every day. She’s been a long time uniform seeker. Now that she’s in her 40s, she says she wants to be more playfully outrageous. She talks about how much fun she enjoyed wearing her long nails and high heels when filming. I don’t want to look back at 80 and say I really could have done it from 40 to 60, but I chose the practical! But we’ll see how far I go with this, she says. Either way, I feel like I’m holding this moment with both hands. I’ll probably look back and say. It was an amazing time. And I don’t know how all of that was possible. But it is filled with a lot of happiness.

Leah Clay Miller

