US banks under pressure as corporate depositors demand higher rates

Corporate and institutional depositors are demanding higher rates on their deposits, putting pressure on U.S. bank profit margins and signaling that lenders are running out of room to extract more revenue from tighter monetary policy.

While the US Federal Reserve has raised rates aggressively, the big US banks, in particular, have been able to raise their lending fees much faster than they have had to raise interest rates for savers. This translated into exceptional gains in net interest income.

However, the trend is beginning to reverse as institutional clients shift their cash from non-interest bearing accounts to those that offer higher yields while demanding higher rates more generally.

Bank of America reported lower quarter-over-quarter NII on Tuesday, as did PNC, which derives about a third of NII from non-retail customers, and BNY Mellon, which caters to corporate, institutional and high-net-worth customers.

Shares of the three banks rose 2.5 to 4% on Tuesday, recovering from declines last week when comments from State Street and Citigroup prompted investors to worry about diminishing gains from the Fed’s rate hike campaign.

Goldman Sachs analysts flagged NII’s deteriorating outlook at PNC, and a note from KBW described an increased focus on deposits and its implications for passing NII to BNY.

BofA said its interest expense, the amount it pays customers, grew twice as fast as its interest income between the first and second quarters. He also noted that corporate clients now keep 60% of their cash in interest-bearing accounts, up from 30% a year ago.

Both Citigroup and State Street last week reported higher filing costs due to pressure from institutional and corporate clients.

State Streets shares fell sharply on Friday after warning that its 10% quarter-over-quarter NII drop would be followed by another 12-18% drop in the third quarter.

Ron O’Hanley, its chief executive, predicted that other banks would face similar headwinds as a wider range of customers became more aware of the possibility of better returns. Some digital banks offer over 4% interest on insured deposits, while money market funds, which invest in short-term securities, offer 5% or more.

Everyone is in a hurry on their NII … how quickly and how much depends on what their deposits are, O Hanley said. He added that State Street suffered earlier than others because it had sophisticated clients and they obviously wanted to make money on their deposits, which they weren’t able to do for many, many years.

Citigroups Chief Financial Officer Mark Mason said corporate clients, which account for more than 60% of Citis’s global deposits, have been more sensitive to interest rate swings.

Deposits from large multinationals tend to have a higher beta associated with them, which means we pass on more of the rate increases we see to those corporate deposits, Mason said after the bank released its results last week.

Even JPMorgan Chase, whose lending business received a new boost with the acquisition of First Republic in May, has seen deposits from corporate and institutional customers leave at a much faster rate over the past 12 months than retail customers.

Average deposits in the second quarter of 2023 with corporate and investment bank JPMorgans fell nearly $75 billion, or 10%, from a year earlier. By comparison, its consumer and community bank that houses its Chase retail banking business saw deposits fall 2% during that period.

On Friday, JPMorgan Chief Financial Officer Jeremy Barnum told analysts the banks’ priority was core banking relationships with customers who use the bank for a variety of products and services rather than just a place to park their money.

Super regional bank PNC said its NII fell 2% in the quarter to $3.5 billion due to higher funding costs as well as lower loan and securities balances. Average deposits also fell 2% quarter-on-quarter to $425.7 billion. The Pittsburgh-based lender said customers were transferring money to noninterest-bearing accounts and spending their balances.

Bank of New York Mellons’ second-quarter net interest income of $1.1 billion was up 33% year-on-year, but 2% lower than the first quarter.

Dermot McDonogh, chief financial officer, told analysts that non-interest bearing deposits were down 10% in the quarter and warned of pressure given the higher rate environment for longer.

