A new energy provider in the UK is starting to offer the cheapest electricity rates.





A new player enters the UK’s energy market.

Led by co-founders Alan Chang and former Revolut executive Charles Orr, Fuse Energy Supply Ltd. recently emerged with the ambition to transform the UK’s energy sector.

The company’s core promise is to provide “the cheapest electricity rates” in the UK.

Their vision is to challenge the norms of the energy market and provide customers with more “affordable and sustainable” electricity options.

Fuse Energy Supply Ltd. owns and operates a solar farm in the South of England and a wind farm in Scotland.

Commenting on the company’s mission, Alan Chang, CEO of Fuse Energy, said: At Fuse, we’re on a mission to make this a reality.

This approach is further enhanced by eliminating the middleman model, ensuring transparency and efficiency throughout the supply chain, Chang explained.

Recently, Fuse Energy acquired two solar farms, Netley North in Southampton and Bullous Park in Exeter.

The company currently operates renewable energy projects with 18 MW of capacity and has a pipeline of more than 100 MW for future projects.

Fuse Energy aims to help companies reduce their carbon footprint by providing the UK’s cheapest commercial solar PPAs.

Chang added: We are fortunate to have the support of major investors who share our vision. Balderton Capital, Lakestar, Accel, Lowercarbon Capital, Creandum, Ribbit and Sustainability Entrepreneur and 2016 Formula 1 World Champion Nico Rosberg believe in our mission and support us with their investments.

We are also honored to have Dermot Nolan, former CEO of Ofgem, as our advisor. Their support and expertise has been invaluable on our journey.

