



Prague CNN —

The head of Britain’s foreign intelligence service used a rare speech on Wednesday to plead with disgruntled Russians to spy for Britain.

In Prague, Richard Moore appealed to Russians struggling with conscience to oppose the regime of Russian President Vladimir Putin and offered them the opportunity to share secrets with MI6.

Moore went on to say that many Russians today are silently appalled as militants trample Ukrainian cities, evict innocent families from their homes and kidnap thousands of children.

They watch in horror as their soldiers ravage their kin country. He added that he knew in his heart that Putin’s attack on a fellow Slavic nation was a hoax.

A spokesman for Russia’s foreign ministry warned that citizens dissatisfied with Putin’s regime and tempted to spy for Western intelligence should think again and face similar consequences to Skripal’s.

As for opening doors and keeping secrets, show us Skripals and we’ll probably believe you. Usually people who believe in you and trust you are eventually destroyed by you.

In March 2018, Sergei Skripal, a former GRU officer convicted in Russia of treason, and his daughter Yulia were poisoned in Salisbury, England. Moscow denied involvement, with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov saying there was insufficient evidence to implicate Russia in the case.

Zakharova also lightened Moore’s assertion that Russia would never be able to regain momentum in the war after the MI6 chief said he was optimistic that Ukraine would emerge victorious over a Russian invasion. You, Richard Moore, wouldn’t have made such a fuss if Russia had had any chance of getting it back in place, she said.

The remarks come as Putin continues to escalate the war in Ukraine with Russian forces launching an airstrike on the city of Odessa overnight through Wednesday.

Meanwhile, diplomatic tensions escalated as Russia ended an important deal that allowed grain exports to Ukraine, and questions about Putin continue to rise after the aftermath of an armed uprising by the Russian mercenary group Wagner last month that ended with an amnesty for leader Yevgeny Prigozhin and his departure to Belarus.

The MI6 chief told CNN that Prigozhin is alive and free after the group’s 24-hour riot on the Kremlin, and that Putin is clearly under pressure.

A group of mercenaries will go up the highway towards Moscow and never get within 125 km of Moscow unless you foresee that happening.

Moore said Putin had not actually fought against Prigozhin, but rather had to cut a humiliating deal to end the rebellion. He should have realized there was something deeply rotten in Denmark, to quote Hamlet, and he should have stopped the deal.

He also warned African countries with links to Wagner’s group that if Prigozhin could betray Putin, he would betray them in turn.

Wagner mercenaries are present in the Central African Republic, Sudan, Libya, Mozambique and Syria. Over the years they have developed a particularly gruesome reputation and have been linked to various human rights violations.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnn.com/2023/07/19/europe/mi6-russia-spy-plea-uk-intl/index.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos