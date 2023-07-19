July 18, 2023 – Millions face extreme heat in the United States, Europe and China





A 24-year-old mountain biker died Saturday after stopping to help a group of hikers in Anza-Borrego Desert State Park, located about an hour and a half east of San Diego, Calif., according to CalFire.

The San Diego Medical Examiner’s Office on Tuesday identified the biker as Otay Mesa resident Kai Torres Bronson.

His cause of death is pending at this time, according to the medical examiners office, but it’s “very likely” he died from the intense heat, CalFire Capt. Brent Pascua said. He added that it was 110 degrees Fahrenheit on Saturday when Torres Bronson was found.

About eight miles from the Goat Canyon Trestle Trail, the four hikers ended up in “bad shape” after running out of water and food, Pascua said.

A group of four mountain bikers found them and split up for help, Pascua told CNN. Pascua said two bikers went to the top of the trail and called authorities.

After receiving a call to help the San Diego Sheriff’s Office (SDSO), CalFire dispatched a ground crew and a helicopter. The hikers were then airlifted to the trailhead where they were met by an ambulance, Pascua said.

Torres Bronson and the biker who had stayed with the hikers started back up to the trailhead, but got separated, Pascua told CNN.

Torres Bronson was found unresponsive a quarter mile down the trail. He was taken back to the trailhead, where he was later pronounced dead, Pascua added.

Earlier in the day, Torres Bronson and his friends drove to Jacumba Hot Springs for an ATV ride and departed from their meeting point near Interstate Route 8 to Goat Canyon Trestle, according to a summary from the San Diego County Medical Examiners’ Office.

Torres Bronson had “complained of feeling tired and stayed put while a friend fetched water for him”, according to the summary. The biker had collapsed several times along the way “to return to the meeting point” until he “finally became unresponsive”.

It is unclear if the meeting point was the trailhead. It’s also unclear if the friend who went to fetch water made it to the trailhead, where he was met by CalFire authorities. CNN has contacted SDSO and the medical examiner’s office for clarification.

SDSO has taken over the investigation, according to Pascua.

He urged people to bring more water than they think they need before hiking in the heat and to research the trails before setting out.

