The American Football Council calls on Congress to make changes to SafeSport





Jeff Carlisle, American Football CorrespondentJuly 19, 2023, 10:00 a.m. ET

CloseJeff Carlisle covers MLS and the US national team for ESPN FC.

AUCKLAND, New Zealand — Center for SafeSport policies put athletes at risk, the US Soccer Athletes Council said Wednesday, calling on Congress to act.

In a letter sent to the U.S. Senate and U.S. House of Representatives, the Athletes Council – which represents the interests of athletes within the U.S. Soccer Federation – along with the rest of the signatories, implored elected officials to act on what it perceives to be SafeSport’s shortcomings. Among the signers of the document were all members of the U.S. Women’s National Team slated to compete in the 2023 Women’s World Cup. Members of the U.S. Men’s National Team, U.S. National Youth Teams, and U.S. Extended National Teams also signed the letter.

“SafeSport was created with noble and important intentions, but we believe that as things stand, SafeSport is failing in what it was meant to accomplish,” the letter reads in part.

The United States Center for SafeSport was established in 2017 under the auspices of the Protecting Young Victims from Sexual Abuse and Safe Sports Act of 2017. The legislation was passed following abuse scandals involving USA Gymnastics, USA Swimming and USA Taekwondo.

The main purpose of SafeSport is to investigate allegations of sexual misconduct that take place in Olympic sports. The organization can impose sanctions that can go as far as banning a person for life from participating in all Olympic sports. SafeSport is also responsible for providing a central public database of sanctioned persons across all sports.

The letter focuses on three areas of concern. The first is that too many cases are “administratively closed”, without a decision in favor of one or the other of the parties. The letter says this has the effect of not offering closure to victims and allowing abusers to be free to return to their sport.

Every member of the United States Women’s World Cup team has signed the letter. Fiona Goodall – FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images

The second complaint is that SafeSport has exclusive jurisdiction. This prevents a governing body like the USSF from reassessing a decision or conducting its own investigation.

One case that angered the USSF involved former Chicago Red Stars manager Rory Dames. Dames had his coaching license revoked by the USSF in January 2022 after the Yates Report revealed he engaged in repeated instances of abusive behavior. But 18 months later SafeSport’s investigation is ongoing and the organization has opted to reinstate Ladies’ license and change its restrictions on training young athletes.

“US Soccer wants to do the right thing and take proactive action against suspected abusers,” the letter added. “Our federation has tools and resources to investigate reports of abuse, but SafeSport prevents them from participating in any way.”

The third concern is that when SafeSport finds people guilty of abuse, the decision can be appealed, which triggers an arbitration process in which the whole case must be retried, which has the effect of re-traumatizing the victims. If the victim chooses not to participate, the case is automatically cancelled.

The letter concludes: “We are committed to working with you and other stakeholders to make the necessary changes to ensure players are safe and protected from abuse. And that means creating an effective, fair and efficient system for athletes to report.”

